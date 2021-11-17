Uganda Rugby Union has postponed the 2021 Guinness Sevens Series finale, slated for November 20-21 by one week to November 27-28, 2021.

This is in light of the currently delicate security situation in the country following twin suicide bomb attacks in the capital Kampala on the morning of Tuesday, November 16, 2021.

The Union says, in a statement published this Wednesday afternoon, that teams’ safety and welfare is paramount and it needs to get its security protocols reinforced and ready for the grand finale.

“Under the current circumstances, we feel it best to get our security protocols reinforced and ready for the grand finale of this exciting Series. Teams safety and welfare is paramount for all in the sport,” read the statement signed by Peter Odong, the Union Secretary-General.

“In light of this and the fact that movement of players and officials might be limited at this moment we have had to postpone the grand finale of the 2021 Guinness 7s by one week to the weekend of 27th-28th November 2021.”

The venue, Legends Rugby Grounds, and pools, drawn yesterday afternoon, will remain unchanged.