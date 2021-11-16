The 2021 Guinness Sevens Series will conclude with the sixth round this weekend during the Coronation Sevens at Legends Rugby Grounds. Four pools of the ten core and six invitational teams have been drawn for the two-day event.

Coronation Sevens Pools (invitational teams*):

Pool A: Black Pirates, Sailors, Warriors, Rams 2*.

Black Pirates, Sailors, Warriors, Rams 2*. Pool B: Kobs, Buffaloes, Eagles*, Kisubi Pacers*.

Kobs, Buffaloes, Eagles*, Kisubi Pacers*. Pool C: Heathens, Rams, Rhinos*, Entebbe Jaguars*.

Heathens, Rams, Rhinos*, Entebbe Jaguars*. Pool D: Jinja Hippos, Mongers, Impis, Stallions*.

Top seeded Stanbic Black Pirates, who won their second consecutive circuit at the Kigezi Sevens to set up an epic series finale, are in Pool A alongside Sailors, Warriors and Rams 2.

Series leaders Betway Kobs are in Pool B with Toyota Buffaloes, Eagles and Kisubi Pacers while Pool C has Heathens, Rams, Rhinos and the entertaining Entebbe Jaguars.

Jinja Hippos, whose Timothy Mugisha was named MVP of the Kigezi Sevens, renew acquaintances with Plascon Mongers in Pool D together with Impis and Stallions.

The series trophy is still up for grabs for both Kobs and Pirates, and Heathens if the most rare of sporting miracles happens during the Coronation Sevens. Kobs lead the series with 102 points, three ahead of Black Pirates and ten from Heathens with a maximum of 22 points up for grabs.