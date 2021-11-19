The senior golfing fraternity has joined the 2021 Uganda Golf Open series’ party at the par 71-Entebbe club course on Friday, November 19, 2021.

From as early as 7 AM till 12:50 PM, there will be an action packed crowded field to play alongside the main category of the ladies who mark day two.

The seniors will play 36 holes with their first 18 on Friday before completing on the subsequent day.

Some of the senior golfers in action include John Katto who will play alongside Godwin Murungi, Dr. Alex Coutinho and Brenda Namuyiga at 9:30 AM.

Kaka Matama tees off at 10:10 AM in the same group as Daniel Kalimuzo, Jamil Maninji and Godfrey Zaribwende.

Bernard Katehangwa, Suresh Patel, Dube Zephaniah and Arthur Gakwandi play in the same group at 12:00 PM.

Ten minutes later, the group of Joseph Bagabo, David Musisi, Moses Turyatemba and Tony Kisadha will also swing into action.

At 12:20 PM, veteran golfer Karyarugookwe, Zergaber, Kato Sebbaale and Robert Lim Lim will swing into action closely followed by Isaac Mariera, Fred Kasumba, George Egaddu and John Muchiri.

Meron Kyomugisha powerfully swings off the Tee-Box during the first round on Thursday

The Ladies’ main open will also officially close business on Saturday with their 54 holes to determine the winner of the 2021 edition.

Meanwhile, the day one leader at the ladies open, Meron Kyomugisha will tee off in the main pressure group at 11:50 AM alongside the joint second placed duo of Mercy Nyachama and Peace Kabasweka.

“I do not feel any pressure. I will play my game to maintain the lead” Kyomugisha said after returning 1-under par 70 during the opening round.

The second pressure group of Martha Babirye also has Irene Nakalembe and Vicky Elias.

The main open (amateurs) will tee off next week before the professionals close the series early December.

Sponsors and partners:

Tusker Malt is the achor sponsor with the other partners including absa bank, Abubaker Technical Services & General Supplies, Britam Uganda, Case Medical Services, Egis Road Operation Uganda, Liquid Intelligent Technologies, National Council of Sports (NCS), NTV Uganda, Pepsi, Pinnacle Security Limited, and the Uganda Tourism Board (UTB).

Host club (Entebbe) and Uganda Golf Union (UGU) remain pertinent parties.