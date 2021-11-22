Uganda’s Silverbacks will not travel to Angola to compete in the forthcoming FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 African Qualifiers.

The National Council of Sports (NCS) communicated to the federation that there are no funds to send the team for the first phase of the qualifiers set for November 26-28.

Home-based players had started preps at the Africa Bible College in Lubowa for the three-day tournament that will be played in the western city of Benguela.

Silverbacks finished sixth at the recently concluded AfroBasket a couple of months ago but it was a tournament at which the team played against all odds, top of which was financial constraints.

Since its set up, the national team committee has been struggling to raise the required funds for several tournaments with government support coming in sometimes after tournaments.