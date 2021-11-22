Masaza Cup 2021 (Masengere Group):

Monday, November 22, 2021 Results:

Kyadondo 2-2 Ssingo

Ssingo Kabula 1-3 Gomba

Other Results:

Gomba 0-2 Kyadondo

Kyadondo Buluuli 5-2 Kabula

Reigning champions Gomba earned their first win duirng the on-going Masaza Cup tournament with a 3-1 victory over Kabula at FUFA Technical Center, Njeru on Monday, November 22, 2021.

Danniel Nyanzi, Brian Aniku and Abasi Kyeyune Diaz scored Gomba’s three goals.

Second half substitute Rashid Mutebi pulled back a goal for Kabula who had now lost two matches in a row following Sunday’s 5-2 defeat at the hands of Buluuli.

Diminutive winger Nyanzi broke the resilience of Kabula with a well curled free-kick on 17 minutes.

Kabula goalkeeper Sulaiman Ssali jumps to collect a high ball

Kabula called for an early change in the 38th minute when Valentine Odoi replaced Moses Kasagga.

Gomba skipper Junior Jumah Lutankome had a diving header parried away for a corner kick by goalkeeper Sulaiman Ssali with three minutes to play.

Gomba’s forward Edgar William Katamba had two unsuccessful shots missing target as the opening stanza ended 1-0 in favour of the five time champions.

Hamis Dagada Kafeero takes on Babr Ssaka of Kabula

Aniku doubled the lead in the 53rd minute, tapping home off a well laid ball from Nyanzi and Kyeyune made it three with a solo effort into the roof of the net via a venomous shot.

Kabula’s second half substitute Mutebi pulled back a late-late consolation from a successful penalty kick with two minutes to play.

Gomba is now third on the Masengere group log with three points, same as Buluuli who managed five goals past Kabula.

Meanwhile, after Kyadondo’s 2-all draw with Ssingo, they are top with four points off two matches, Ssingo has a single point from their only game while Kabula has no point thus far.

The games take a break on Tuesday and Wednesday and will return on Thursday, 25th November 2021 with a double header.

Gomba will play Buluuli at noon before Ssingo shall lock-horns with Kabula.

Kabula team in pre-match customs

The most important thing was to get a positive results (victory over Kabula) since we had lost the opening match. We hope to keep improving match after match. Ibrahim Kirya, Head coach Gomba Ssaza

We lost the second game in the championship which is unfortunate. The blame game partly goes to the officials who favour some big teams in the championship. There are two matches left and we have hope that we shall qualify. Fred Mbaziira, head coach Kabula Ssaza

Team Line Ups:

Kabula XI: Sulaiman Ssali (G.K, 17), Emmanuel Kawuma (16), Derrick Ssentongo (15), Denis Habagaya (13), Enock Katamba (3), Theodous Makubuya (7), Marco Matega (4), Martin Sseguya (9), Masudi Dod Mele (5), Moses Kasaga (14), Abdarah Mwazinga (10)

Subs: Aldrine Kawuki (1), Babr Ssaka (2), Valentine Odoi (8), Robert Kato (11)

Team officials:

Head coach : Fred Mbaziira

Doctor : Richard Ssenyondo

Physio: Alozious Ngabo

Team manager: Rev. Nathan Mugisha

Gomba players in the pre-match customs

Gomba XI: Peter Katongole (22, G.K), Hamis Dagada Kafeero (2), Sadat Mukembo (15), Musa Ssegujja (3), Frank Katongole (13), Edgar William Katumba (12), Danniel Nyanzi 7), Herbert Onenarach (20), Abasi Diaz Kyeyune (10), Junior Juma Lutankome (9, Captain), Brian Aniku (4)

Subs: George William Masembe (5), Yakeen Muwonge (11), Sharif Muwaya (25), Lamech Mwebaze (8), Eric Kaweesi (19)

Team officials:

Head coach : Ibrahim Kirya

Assistant coach : Leo Ssekamatte

Team doctor : Sadik Akii Muhammad

Team manager: Tonny Mukasa

Match officials with the captains Kabula and Gomba

Match Officials:

Center Referee: Charles Komakech

Assistant Referee 1 : Ivan Lubwama

Assistant Referee 2 : Julius Mukasa

Fourth Official: Henry Musisi

Assessor : Ali Tomusange

: Ali Tomusange Commissioner: Francis Bikeka