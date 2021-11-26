Uganda Amateur Golf Open 2021

Round Two Joint Leaders:

Musamba Kapoma (Zambia) – 74, 70 ( 144 )

) Chanda Bwembya (Zambia) – 72, 72 (144)

Two Zambian golfers Musamba Kapoma and Chanda Bwembya are the joint leaders after 36 holes (two rounds) at the ongoing 2021 Uganda Amateur Golf Open in Entebbe.

The duo took over the overnight day one leader Joseph Reagan Akena who slipped to a distant 13th on the leaderboard that has a total of 114 golfers.

Both Musamba and Bwembya are tied on a total of 144 gross apiece after 36 holes with the former top on countback.

Kenya’s Ebill Otieno is one stroke short of the leaders on 145 gross. Entebbe club member Bulhan Matovu is also joint third with Otieno.

Defending champion John Lejirma from Kenya improved to 146 gross (two rounds) having returned a course level score on the second day to better his opening round score of 4-over 75.

Chanda Bwembya swings off from the opening tee box at Entebbe Club (Credit: David Isabirye)

John Lejirma feels the strength and direction of the wind

Jinja club member Joseph Kowa Ngobi has the same scores as Lejirma.

Entebbe club’s Nasser Mackie returned the best score on day two of 2-under 69 to better his day one score of 7-over 78. Mackie has the same score as clubmate Marvin Kibirige.

Denis Asaba and Ibrahim Aliga complete the top ten positions with an identical score of 148.

Denis Asaba is among the top 10 after two rounds (Credit: David Isabirye)

Marvin Kibirige swings off. He is in the second pressure group alongside Nasser Mackie and Joseph Kowa Ngobi and John Lejirma (Credit: David Isabirye)

On Friday, the golfers will commence day three to complete the 54 holes ahead of the closing round on Saturday.

The main pressure group will swing off from the first tee at 12:30 PM with Bulhan Matovu (Uganda), Ebill Otieno (Kenya) as well as the Zambian duo Chanda Bwembya and Musamba Kapoma.

The second pressure group has three Ugandans; Marvin Kibirige, Nasser Mackie and Joseph Kowa Ngobi as well as John Lejirma from Kenya.

Peter Apell reads the line as John Basabose looks on (Credit: David Isabirye)