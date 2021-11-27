

Duncan ‘Kikankane’ Mubiru has landed his maiden National Rally Championship more than ten years since joining the sport.

Navigated by Musa Nsubuga, Mubiru’s Mosac Jinja Rally target was to finish in seventh position, but the crew put up a simple drive that secured them fourth place overall, and with it the 2021 championship.

Kikankane celebrates with his fans in Jinja | Credit: John Batanudde

“This time round my focus was on the title like never before. I am happy that I have finally managed to win it after a long time of waiting.

“In this event we had the unusual speeds just to keep within the target. It is the slowest pace we have done since and the strategy worked,” said Mubiru.

On top of the title, Mubiru ended his Jinja Rally jinx by registering the first finish in the district.

“Our pace can be justified by the fact that we had never finished a rally in Jinja. We had to be extra careful. We are happy that even that jinx is no more now,” he added.

Kikankane in Jinja | Credit: John Batanudde

Mubiru and Nsubuga have sealed the title with 410 points from six events.

Omar Mayanja and Husssein Mukuye won the event finishing the championship in second position overall behind Mubiru.

It is the first victory for the team since 2017.

Omar Mayanja | Credit: John Batanudde

Ronald Sebuguzi settled for second position followed by Fred Busulwa who finished third overall; a similar position he has managed in the championship.

Ronald Sebuguzi | Credit: John Batanudde

Peter Businge completed the top five positions in Jinja rally.