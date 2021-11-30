Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) has confirmed that they will meet the meet travel and medical bills of Isma Mugulusi.

Mugulusi, a new recruit for Sports Club Villa is set to travel to Europe for operation of his knee.

Isma Mugulusi during his Uganda Cranes debut against South Africa in June 2021

In a message delivered via the official twitter handle of the federation, FUFA duly confirmed that they will foot the travel costs and medical bills for the player who scooped silver at the AFCON U-20 finals in Mauritania.

The latest development means that the initial fundraising plans that had been initiated by his manager Andrew Eugene Sepuya under the Sepuya Inc Agency are no more.

Mugulusi has previously played for Jinja Secondary School and Busoga United Football Club.

He is an attacking midfielder who is employed as a secondary striker with customary defense splitters and traditional goal bound shots.