Masaza Cup 2021 | Muganzirwaza group

Saturday, December 4, 2021 Matches:

Buddu Vs Busujju – 12 PM

Mawogola Vs Buwekula – 3 PM

*At FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru

Buddu Ssaza football team takes on Busujju during a Muganzirwaza group contest in the on-going 2021 Masaza Cup at the FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru Saturday, December 4, 2021.

Both teams have the same objective at hand, to record maximum points as they seek to make it to the quarter finals.

This will be the third match for Buddu, champions of this tournament in 2016; having beaten Butambala 1-0 and drawn 2-all with Buwekula.

Busujju is playing their second match after suffering a 5-1 humiliating defeat to rivals Buwekula.

Key talking points:

Buddu will seek a win of any sorts to go top of this group with 7 points before the Mawogola versus Buwekula contest in the afternoon.

Led by head coach Steven Bogere and his assistant Andy Ssali, Buddu will back on the fighting spirit exhibited against Buwekula, recovering from down on two different occasions to level matters.

Buddu team bench of officials and subsistute players

“We are approaching match after match as we target the quarter finals” Ssali told the media moments after the match.

Buddu’s top scorer (Bruno Bunyaga), with two goals will again lead the line and quest for goals.

Other players expected to be assembled include; Gideon Odongo, Ismail Rwamitala, Vianney Bukenya, Geofrey Gaganga, Jaffer Kaziro, Abdallah Sentongo, Sharif Ssengendo, goalkeeper Michael Lutaaya and others.

Their skipper Marvin Kavuma needs to pass a late fitness test having limped out from the 2-all draw with Buwekula.

Busujju’s youthful team will be led by the inspirational captain Ivan Kaweesi.

Busujju team that faced Buwekula

During the second game on the day, current table leaders Buwekula will face Mawogola.

Buwekula has four points after 5-1 win over Busujju and 2-all draw with Buddu whilst Mawogola has a single point earned from the 1-all draw with Butambala.

Sunday will be rest day before Monday’s other double header.

Other Results: