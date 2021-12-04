Sunday December 5, 2021

St. Mary’s stadium, Kitende 3pm

Runaway leaders KCCA face their biggest test of the season so far when they visit second placed Vipers at St. Mary’s stadium, Kitende on Sunday.

The two sides won their last outings with KCCA seeing off BUL FC 3-1 at Lugogo while Vipers registered the same score line away to newly promoted Gaddafi on Wednesday.

Morley Byekwaso is fully aware of what impact the game could have on the title race and has urged his boys to treat it will care it deserves as they have done to previous opponents.

Byekwaso celebrates with Lwanga against BUL FC Credit: John Batanudde

“This will be a big test for us as we play one of the top title contenders,” Byekwaso told the club website.

“We have to have our A game against them and i think the team that will have the right tactics will take the day.

“We need to get more clinical in front of the goal. If we can get to score more goals then we will be unplayable. I have told my players to handle the game as we have been handling all other games.”

Team News:

Yunus Sentamu races to the ball (Credit: Vipers SC Media)

Yunus Sentamu could return to the team after missing two games in a row due to injury suffered in the 1-0 away to Mbarara City two weeks ago.

Richard Basangwa and Lawrence Tezikya are definitely ruled out.

KCCA have Gift Ali back in the squad after he missed the win over BUL FC.

Julius Poloto, Brian Majwega, Brian Kayanja, Emmanuel Wasswa are all ruled out for KCCA.

Renewal of acquaintances

Mugume will face his former bosses Credit: John Batanudde

There will be several players in this tie facing their former pay masters with KCCA having the largest share as Derrick Ochan, Innocent Wafula, Andrew Kawooya, Ashraf Mugume, Samuel Ssenyonjo, Geoffrey Wasswa and Davis Kasirye have all featured for Vipers before.

At Kitende, Bright Anukani and Paul Mucureezi are the players with a chance to turn guns against their former paymasters if selected.

Key Stats

Vipers celebrate Yunus Sentamu opener against KCCA last season at Lugogo (Credit: John Batanudde)

Vipers have won half of the previous 22 league meetings, lost 6 and drew the rest.

In the past nine home games against KCCA, Vipers have not lost any – won 5 and drawn 4.

Last season’s corresponding fixture was decided by Peter Magambo own goal.