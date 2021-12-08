Masaza Cup 2021 | Muganzirwaza Group

Wednesday, December 8 Results:

Mawogola 1-6 Buddu

Buddu Butambala 6-3 Busujju

Buddu progressed to the quarter finals of the 2021 Masaza Cup following a 6-1 comprehensive victory over Mawogola in Muganzirwaza group at FUFA Technical Center, Njeru on Wednesday, December 8, 2021.

Forward John Vianney Bukenya, a second half substitute starred with a brace in the 7 goal affair.

Sharif “Diao” Ssengendo, Bruno Bunyaga and Brian Omirambe scored Buddu’s other goals.

Abdul Kalanzi netted the consolation for Mawogola.

Ssengendo gave Buddu the lead two minutes after the half hour mark.

The joy was short lived as the equalizer for Mawogola arrived four minutes later as the first half ended one goal apiece.

Buddu in action against Mawogola at FUFA Technical Center, Njeru

Kavuma restored Buddu’s lead with a solo effort in the 48th minute.

Bukenya tapped home Buddu’s third in the 65th minute off a well laid ball from the left by teenager Farouk Sekayi.

He then added his second with 10 minutes to play.

Bunyaga scored a penalty for his fourth goal of the tournament, Buddu’s fifth on the day.

This penalty was awarded following a foul in the goal area on Fahad Nsamba.

Forward Omirambe capped the icing on the cake with the sixth goal that took Buddu aloft Muganzirwaza group with 10 points.

At the quarter final stage, Buddu will now face Ssingo who finished second in Masengere group.

Meanwhile, Butambala humbled Busujju 6-3 in a 9-goal thriller.

Raymond Lusajje scored a hat-trick for Butambala with the other three goals coming from Blancher Mulamba, Edrine Owachgiu and Faizo Wabyoona.

Busujju’s goals arrived from Michael Ssimbwa and a brace from Akram Kasagga.

Buwekula finished runners up in Muganzirwazza group and will face Buluuli at the quarter final stage.

Mawogola XI Vs Buddu

Team Line Ups:



Mawogola XI: Robert Bbaale (G.K), Bryan Kimera, Hassan Nsubuga, Daniel Bakaki (Captain), Swabule Lwandasa, Martin Ssemudu, Patrick Ouke, Peter Mukaaya, Richard Mugisha, Abdul Kalanzi, Isiah Sabiiti Apuuli

Subs: Johns Collins Wesonga (G.K), Jackson Mayanja, Vincent Barungi, Umar Luswabi, Alex Mutebi

Team officials:

Head coach: Jamada Magaasi

Jamada Magaasi Assistant coach: Amiru Musoke

Amiru Musoke Team doctor: Shakibu Ssekisonge

Shakibu Ssekisonge Team manager: Colleb Tinyefuza

Buddu XI: Michael Lutaaya (G.K), Steven Muwawu, Jaffer Kaziro, Abdallah Ssentongo, Edward Namasa, Fahad Nsamba, Isma Lwamitara, Geofrey Gaganga, Bruno Bunyanga, Marvin Kavuma, Sharifu Sengendo

Subs: Nasif Kabuye (G.K), Gideon Odongo, Vianney Bukenya, Brian Omirambe, Farouk Sekayi

Team officials:

Head coach: Steven Bogere

Steven Bogere Assistant coach: Andy Ssali

Andy Ssali Team doctor: Rose Muwonge

Rose Muwonge Team doctor: Joseph Lutaaya

Buddu and Mawogola captains with match officials

All Results:

1st December:

Buddu 1-0 Butambala

Butambala Busujju 1-5 Buwekula

2nd December:

Butambala 1-1 Mawogola

Mawogola Buwekula 2-2 Buddu

4th December:

Buddu 3-1 Busujju

Busujju Mawogola 1-2 Buwekula

6th December: