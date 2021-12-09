Friday Dec 10, 2021 3pm

Soltilo Bright Stars FC Vs Arua Hill SC, Kavumba R. Grounds –Wakiso (Live on Sanyuka TV)

KCCA FC Vs Police FC, MTN Omondi Stadium-Lugogo

Gaddafi FC Vs SC Villa, Gaddafi Arena-Jinja

Tooro United FC Vs BUL FC, Buhinga Stadium-Fort Portal

Table leaders KCCA host bottom of the table Police at the MTN Omondi stadium, Lugogo desperate to return to winning ways.

Morley Byekwaso’s charges are having a great campaign so far with only four points dropped out of a possible 27.

They face a desperate Police FC side still searching for their first win of the season in what has always been a thrilling fixture over the years.

KCCA have dominated this fixture with no defeat in the last 18 meetings and will be confident of extending that run with victory.

Samson Kigozi and Muwadda Mawejje Credit: John Batanudde

However, they will be wary of the Cops as they come into the game without four key players in suspended Ashraf Mugume, Musa Ramathan, Sadat Anaku and Innocent Wafula.

In addition, they could miss Yasser Mugerwa who got a hamstring in the last outing at Kitende.

Tony Kiwalazzi and Charles Lwanga Credit: John Batanudde

But even without the five players, KCCA still have the depth to deal with the Cops who have kept just two clean sheets this season and also scored the fewest goals so far.

Juma Balinya, Eric Ssenjobe, Tonny Mawejje, Herman Wasswa, Muwadda Mawejje and Tom Ikara will be itching for a good performance against their former pay masters.

Last season’s two encounters ended in stalemates and a repeat of such will hit either side’s ambitions this season.