International Friendly Match:

Tanzania Taifa Stars 0-2 Uganda Cranes

A completely new look Uganda Cranes side edged Tanzania Taifa Stars 2-0 during an international friendly match at the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam on Thursday night.

After a goalless opening 45 minutes, the game was lit up by two second half goals from debutants Ivan Asaba, of Vipers and Arua Hill defender Joseph Bright Vuni.

Both scorers were second half subsistutes with Asaba getting the opener in the 72nd minute before the second from Vuni on the stroke of full time.

Uganda Cranes head coach Milutin Sredojevic assembled a youthful side that was captained by Patrick Henry Kaddu.

Uganda Cranes’ Travis Mutyaba (shirt 10) made his senior debut for the national team

In the starting team, Express goalkeeper Joel Mutakabuwa commanded the starting slot in between the posts with UPDF’s James Begisa on the right flank.

KCCA youngster Ibrahim Juma was deployed at left back with the towering URA duo of Farouk Katongole and Feisal Najibu playing center half.

BUL captain George Kasonko, John Byamukama, Steven Munguchi and Frank Mulimi were all in a crowded midfield with former U-15 and U-17 CECAFA MVP Travis Mutyaba as well as Kaddu on the fore front.

It was one of the matches lined upTanzania 60 years of Independence. In the other match, the Uganda U-20 women team beat their Tanzania counterparts 1-0, with the goal scored by Hadijah Nandago in the 18th minute.

The Uganda Cranes delegation returns home on Friday, 10th December 2021.

The Uganda Cranes team that started against Tanzania

Team Line Ups:

Tanzania: Metacha Mnata (G.K), Oscar Masai, Nickson Kibabage, Abdulmajid Issa, Abdulrazak Mohammed, Sospeter Bajana, Kelvin Nashon, Abdul Selemani, Meshack Abraham, Vitalis Mayanga, Reliants Lusajo

Subs: Mussa Mbisa, Haroun Mandanda, Kelvin Kajiri, Tariq Simba, Hance Masoud, Nathan Chilambo, Rashid Juma

Head coach: Kim Poulsen

Uganda Cranes XI: Joel Mutakubwa (G.K), James Begisa, Ibrahim Juma, Farouk Katongole, Najibu Feisal, George Kasonko, John Byamukama, Steven Munguchi, Frank Mulimi, Travis Mutyaba, Patrick Henry Kaddu (Captain)

Subs: Jack Komakech (G.K), Joseph Bright Vuni, Joseph Akandwanaho, Frank Ssenyondo, Ivan Asaba, Alfred Leku, Samuel Ssenyonjo

Head coach: Milutin Sredejovic

Uganda Cranes and Tanzania Taifa Stars captains with the match officials before kick off

