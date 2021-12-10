International Friendly Match:
- Tanzania Taifa Stars 0-2 Uganda Cranes
A completely new look Uganda Cranes side edged Tanzania Taifa Stars 2-0 during an international friendly match at the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam on Thursday night.
After a goalless opening 45 minutes, the game was lit up by two second half goals from debutants Ivan Asaba, of Vipers and Arua Hill defender Joseph Bright Vuni.
Both scorers were second half subsistutes with Asaba getting the opener in the 72nd minute before the second from Vuni on the stroke of full time.
Uganda Cranes head coach Milutin Sredojevic assembled a youthful side that was captained by Patrick Henry Kaddu.
In the starting team, Express goalkeeper Joel Mutakabuwa commanded the starting slot in between the posts with UPDF’s James Begisa on the right flank.
KCCA youngster Ibrahim Juma was deployed at left back with the towering URA duo of Farouk Katongole and Feisal Najibu playing center half.
BUL captain George Kasonko, John Byamukama, Steven Munguchi and Frank Mulimi were all in a crowded midfield with former U-15 and U-17 CECAFA MVP Travis Mutyaba as well as Kaddu on the fore front.
It was one of the matches lined upTanzania 60 years of Independence. In the other match, the Uganda U-20 women team beat their Tanzania counterparts 1-0, with the goal scored by Hadijah Nandago in the 18th minute.
The Uganda Cranes delegation returns home on Friday, 10th December 2021.
Team Line Ups:
Tanzania: Metacha Mnata (G.K), Oscar Masai, Nickson Kibabage, Abdulmajid Issa, Abdulrazak Mohammed, Sospeter Bajana, Kelvin Nashon, Abdul Selemani, Meshack Abraham, Vitalis Mayanga, Reliants Lusajo
Subs: Mussa Mbisa, Haroun Mandanda, Kelvin Kajiri, Tariq Simba, Hance Masoud, Nathan Chilambo, Rashid Juma
Head coach: Kim Poulsen
Uganda Cranes XI: Joel Mutakubwa (G.K), James Begisa, Ibrahim Juma, Farouk Katongole, Najibu Feisal, George Kasonko, John Byamukama, Steven Munguchi, Frank Mulimi, Travis Mutyaba, Patrick Henry Kaddu (Captain)
Subs: Jack Komakech (G.K), Joseph Bright Vuni, Joseph Akandwanaho, Frank Ssenyondo, Ivan Asaba, Alfred Leku, Samuel Ssenyonjo
Head coach: Milutin Sredejovic
Team officials:
- Referee: Ramadhan Kayoko
- Assistant Referee 1: Frank Komba
- Assistant Referee 2: Soud Lilla
- Fourth official: Ahmed Arajiga
- Match Commissioner: Khalid Abdallah
- Protocol officer: Raphael Matola
- Security officer: Inspector Hashim Abdallah
- Media officer: Cliford Mario Ndimbo
- Supervisor: Msanifu Kondo
- Medical officer: Suphian Juma