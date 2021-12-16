1st AFRIYEA Juniors’ Golf Tournament:

Friday, 17 th December 2021

December 2021 At Toro Golf Club, Fort Portal city

All is set in Fort Portal city as the AFRIYEA golf academy gears up to host the first Juniors’ tournament of the year.

This championship will be held on 17th December 2021 at the 9 hole Toro Golf Course.

The fast raising AFRIYEA golf academy in Uganda which is the new face of golf in the region of East Africa has set a juniors’ tournament aimed at networking and sharing of students.

According to the organizers ( the AFRIYEA golf academy), the tournament which will be the first of its kind and over 100 juniors are expected to compete for the various prizes.

Joseph Cwinya-ai, the national golf team captain and a coach at AFRIYEA asserts that this tournament will help the young golfers to get exposure on how to play competitive golf.

AFRIYEA Golf Academy set priority goals and objectives are to harness the untapped talent of the African kids and give them the professional skills on how they can go and compete in major events at all levels.

We have invited some professional golfers who will be watching or studying the kids swings, playing tactics and help them to improve where it is required, whilst encouraging and motivating them to play better golf. Joseph Cwinya-ai, AFRIYEA Golf Academy Coach

Joseph Cwinyaai putts

He said that through the academy they are opening opportunities for other children to showcase their golf potential.

“We have been training the children but since the COVID-19 pandemic lock down they have never played tournament and the AFRIYEA Uganda golf connect tournament will be the first of its kind in the in the region,” Cwinya-ai added.

Stephen Kasaija, the former national team coach and head coach of AFRIYEA academy noted that they are working with different stakeholders to ensure that the tournament becomes a success.

We are working with different corporate bodies within Fort Portal and the entire country to ensure that the tournament which will be the first of its kind in the country becomes a success. We have many young golfers who will participate and others are still registering to participate. Stephen Kasaija, Head Coach AFRIYEA Golf Academy

Kasaija said that it also intends to make the event one of their flagship products as they look forward to growing the game of golf in general.

Prizes are at stake for overall winners for different groups and side bets prizes including longest drive and nearest to the pin categories.

The mode of play is medal according to Kasaija.

Ian Collins one of the youngsters from AFRIYEA academy said that they expect a very competitive tournament which will also give younger golfers chance for exposure.

“We have trained enough and we expect a very competitive game, it will give us a chance of exposure and improving on our skills as well as showcasing our talents,” Collins said.

Big names expected to appear in the inaugural tournament are Amon Bwambale, a national team member.

Amon Bwambale

Other juniors like Aisha Kabasiita who has promised to put up stiff competition, other girls that are hoped to bring outstanding results are Shilla Kasembo, Rivina Guma, Leticia Atuhaire, Michelle Linda and Rachael Natukunda.

The boys include; Jeremiah Murungi, John Terry Mugisa, David Kimara, Alvin Mwesigwa, Isaac Kabiito, Reagan Asiimwe, Thaddeous Byaruhunga, Alfred Ayesiga, Edward Rubogonya, Ibrahim Babu, Elijah Kamanzi among others who have also promised to fearlessly play hard.