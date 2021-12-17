1st Prosper Kids League (3– 12 Years):

5 th February – April 2022

February – April 2022 At City High School playground, Kampala

At least twelve teams have confirmed to take part in the first ever Prosper Kids League at City High School in Kampala city.

The championship that has players between the ages of three to twelve will take place between 5th February to April 2022.

This league was officially launched at Route 256 in Lugogo, Kampala on 16th December 2021.

Prosper Sports Academy Denis Namanya (holding microphone) addressing the media t Route 256 Restaurant, Lugogo

International Olympic Committee (IOC) member William Blick, former Uganda Cranes, KCCA, SC Villa and Maroons head coach Mike Hilary Mutebi, FUFA Youth development manager Bashir Mutyaba and Prosper Soccer Academy director Denis Namanya graced the launch.

Mutebi hailed the project, one that he envisages as a blessing towards the football development process in Uganda.

Mike Mutebi with his remarks

The Prosper Kids League project is great in the development of football in the country. The education of a footballer starts at the academy level, so as we develop players we should also develop coaches since they are the teachers” So this is an amazing project to the game in the country Mike Mutebi, CAF A Licensed coach

Bashir Mutyaba, FUFA Youth Football Development Officer

Mutyaba, the youth football officer at FUFA vowed to fully support the programe and the tournament at all.

This is a great project to the development of football in the country. It will give the young ones a chance to learn more about the game as well as showcasing their talents. As FUFA, we are open to giving a helping hand to everyone who does want to develop the game from the grassroots. Bashir Mutyaba, Youth Development officer

Prosper Academy Director Denis Namanya noted that passion for football inspired him to start up the initiative of Prosper Kids League as he targets different corporate partners to finance the different teams.

Dennis Namanya

Football is about passion and since am passionate about the game, I was inspired to start up this project which I believe will develop and mentor young players in the country. Denis Namanya, Prosper Academy Director

William Blick with his speech

The Prosper Kids League is an inititative at the right timing meant to help talent development from the grassroots. The project needs to be supported at all times. William Blick, IOC Member

There will be two groups for the age catergories of children between three and six years; with another group between seven and twelve year olds.

The subsquent edition will also have players above 12 years.

Junior Kids with coach Allan Nsubuga