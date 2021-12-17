FUFA Big League 2021-2022: Match Day 8 Results:

Proline 1-2 Ndejje University

Ndejje University Malaba Youth Development Association (MYDA) 0-1 Luweero

Luweero Calvary 1-0 Kataka

Kataka Nyamityobora 1-3 Blacks Power

Blacks Power Kitara 3-1 Maroons

Match day eight of the 2021-2022 Star Times FUFA Big League was held on Thursday, 16th December 2021.

At the MTN Omondi stadium, Lugogo in Kampala, Proline squandered a goal lead to falling 2-1 to Ndejje University.

Action between Ndejje University and Proline at the MTN Omondi Stadium, Lugogo

Hakim Kiwanuka gave Proline the lead on 20 minutes.

Junior Okello leveled the scores in the 34th minute and Vincent Joseph Abigaba made it two four minutes later.

Ndejje University players celebrate one of their two goals against Proline

The match officials pose with the Proline and Ndejje University captains prior to kick off

Meanwhile, Kataka Football Club lost their first ever game as they slipped 1-0 to Calvary at the AbaBet Green Light Stadium in Arua.

Abdul-Malik Vitalis Tabu was the hero with Calvary’s only goal.

The former Paidha Black Angels, Onduparaka, Sports Club Villa, Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) and BUL left winger scored a fourth minute penalty.

Calvary held on the lead to take maximum points as they registered their third victory of the season.

This was Kataka’s first loss in the campaign which leaves them top of the table standings on 14 points, two better than second placed Maroons.

Maroons fell 3-1 to Kitara at the Masindi Municipal stadium.

Zakayo Kizito, Oscar Munihizi and Peter Lomoro scored for Kitara whilst Fred Amaku found the consolation for the visitors.

Blacks Power condemned struggling Nyamityobora 3-1 at the Kakyeka Stadium in Mbarara city.

Away at the King George IV Memorial Stadium in Tororo, Eastern Uganda, Malaba Youth Development Association (MYDA) lost at home to visiting Luweero United.

Derrick Mudali scored a late-late winner on the stroke of full time.