The first edition of the AFRIYEA Kids Connect golf tournament was held in the tourism city of Fort Portal.

The day long championship was fronted with the aim of creating a platform for the youth and under-aged children to network and share with other fellow’s players, parents, inspirational champions, educationalists, skills trainers, environmentalists and leaders in government and private sector.

Rogers Mbabazi, the resident city commission was the chief guest of the event applauded AFRIYEA golf academy and host Toro club for their commitment to grow the game of golf among the youths in the region of Tooro and Fort portal tourism city.

“Sports is now a very lucrative business that can provide many opportunities for the young people.” Mbabazi noted.

Honorable Alex Ruhunda the Member of Parliament for Fort Portal central division commended the efforts of the academy for training the young people in golf and other disciplines of environment and life skills.

Hon. Ruhunda committed that he will engage the Ministry of Education and sports to allocate resources for development of initiatives like AFRIYEA Golf Academy.

Daniel Kawalya (middle) gets a trophy and certificate for winning the Chip and Putter mini competition

The event attracted 51 participants that came from far and near bringing two kids from Kampala, 3 from Kilembe mines golf club (Kasese) and the rest from AFRIYEA Golf academy at the Toro club chapter.

Three times Uganda Amateur Golf Open champion Ronald Otile, the reigning champion Joseph Cwinyaai graced the tournament and offered inspirational tips to the youngsters.

Smart Bwango, Trustee of Tooro Golf Club and course member Jill Pinda appreciated the development of the academy and applauded the foundation it has created for the young people to learn the sport of golf and its benefits.

Ronald Otile (second from left) hands a trophy and certificate to a top performer

The championship will be an annual event.

Irene Namuddu scored 28 nett in the 6-8 years catergory. She earned a certificate

Top Performers:

Gross Winner: Amon Bwambale – 67

Amon Bwambale – 67 Runners up: Geofrey Kambale – 78

15-18 Years Boys:

Winner : Edward Rubogonya – 61 Net

: Edward Rubogonya – 61 Net Runners up : Damian Asiimwe – 63 Net

: Damian Asiimwe – 63 Net Second Runners up: Lucky Kasoma – 64 Net

15-18 Years Girls:

Winner: Linda Michelle – 55 Net

Linda Michelle – 55 Net 1 st Runners Up : Racheal Natukuda – 57 Net

: Racheal Natukuda – 57 Net 2nd Runners Up: Milka Ainembabazi

12-14 Years Boys:

Winner: Alfred Ayesiga – 65 Net

Alfred Ayesiga – 65 Net 1 st Runners Up : Mark Tugume – 69 Net

: Mark Tugume – 69 Net 2nd Runners Up: Rafina Guma – 71 Net

9-11 Years Boys:

Winner: Thaddeous byaruhunga – 48 Net

Thaddeous byaruhunga – 48 Net 1 st Runners up: David Kimara – 50 Net

David Kimara – 50 Net 2nd Runners up: Terry Mugisa – 54 Net

6-8 Years Girls:

Winner: Baguma Tia Nsemere – 19 Net

Baguma Tia Nsemere – 19 Net 1 st Runners up: Destiny Rukuncha – 27 Net

Destiny Rukuncha – 27 Net 2nd Runners up: Irene Namundu – 28 Net

Chip and Putter:

Winner: Daniel Kawalya

Daniel Kawalya 1 st Runners up : Jeremiah Murungi

: Jeremiah Murungi 2nd Runners up: Shailo Naithan

Special category (disabled): Reagan Atuhaire