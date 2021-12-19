FUFA Big League (Match Day 9): Sunday, December 19, 2021 – Kick off is 3 PM for all matches

Kataka Vs Ndejje University – Mbale Municipal Stadium, Mbale

Kitara Vs MYDA – Masindi Stadium

Kyetume Vs Nyamityobora – Nakisunga Saaza ground

Luweero United Vs Calvary – Kosovo Ground, Kasaana – Luweero

Blacks Power Vs Proline – Akiibua Memorial playground

The FUFA Big League 2021-2022 season resumes with match day nine action across the different venues in the country on Sunday, December 19, 2021.

Current table leaders Kataka who suffered their first loss of the campaign during the 1-0 away loss to Calvary are home against Ndejje University at the Mbale Municipal Stadium.

Kataka team

Kataka suffered the slip courtesy of a fourth minute penalty by Abdul-Malik Vitalis Tabu at the AbaBet Green Light Stadium in Arua.

Ndejje University is fresh from the 2-1 victory on the road over Proline with Junior Okello and Vincent Joseph Abigaba on target after Hakim Kiwanuka’s earlier goal for Proline.

Other matches:

Off colour Malaba Youth Development Association (MYDA) makes the long trip to Masindi to face Kitara at the Masindi Stadium in a contest of two former top flight clubs.

MYDA lost their previous game at home, 1-0 to visiting Luweero United courtesy of Derrick Mudali’s late strike.

Meanwhile, Kitara humbled Maroons 3-1 in Masindi with Zakayo Kizito, Oscar Munihizi and Peter Lomoro on target for Kitara.

At the Nakisunga Ssaza playground, Kyetume hosts Nyamityobora while Luweero United shall be home to Calvary at the Kosovo playground Kasaana in Luweero

Away in Lira Municipality at the Akiibua Memorial Stadium, Blacks Power is home to Proline.