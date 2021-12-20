Scrabble on the Nile Tournament 2021:

Winner : Allan Oyende (Stima)

: Richard Geria (Spa) 2nd Runners up: Lawrence Onyoin (Soroti)

Kenya’s top Scrabble player Allan Oyende won the 2021 Scrabble on the Nile championship held at The Office premises in Jinja city, Eastern Uganda.

Oyende, a member of Stima Scrabble club in Nairobi recorded a total spread of +1830, winning 16 games and falling once twice to earn Shs. 1,000,000.

“This is a very good victory. I thank Uganda Scrabble Association and The Office club management for the superb organization. I salute all my fellow players for the brave performances. My attention and focus will turn to the East and Central championship that will be staged in Uganda” Oyende remarked in his brief victory speech.



L-R: Richard Geria, Allan Oyende, Lawrence Onyoin and Assumpta Nakyanzi show off their medals (Credit: David Isabirye)

Oyende beat his closest challenger, Richard Geria from Spa club in Arua city who had a spread of +701.

Geria won 13 games and lost five with Soroti club’s Lawrence Onyoin finishing third overall.

Third placed Lawrence Onyoin (right) during the final round of action in the Scrabble on the Nile tournament (Credit: David Isabirye)

Geria earned Shs 500,000 as prize money with Onyoin taking Shs 300,000.

Assumpta Nakyanzi recieves her cash reward

Assumpta Nakyanzi (Office), Edgar Odongkara (Bandores), John Paul Rutaremwa (Bandores), Davis Apuuli (Office), Ivan Sentongo (Bandores), Stephen Ssali (Spa) and Joash Manyasa (Busia) completed the respective top 10 positions.

Uganda Scrabble Association president Nelson Kyagera Woire expressed delight for the positive attendance of the tournament played over two days.

Nelson Kyagera Woire, President Uganda Scrabble Association (Credit: David Isabirye)

Nelson Kyagera Woire against Linda Alyek (Credit: David Isabirye)

Kyagera revealed that this season ending championship, arguably the biggest on the calendar had an overwhelming attendance by players across the divide clubs in Uganda and Kenya.

I am happy that the Scrabble on the Nile tournament has been held well and successfully. This is the 6th event on the national calendar and no question that biggest. As a country, we are preparing for the 2022 East and Central championship that will be held in Jinja where already five countries have confirmed participation. Nelson Kyagera Woire, Uganda Scrabble Association President

Bernard Amuke, President of Kenya Scrabble Association also featured in the Scrabble on the Nile tournament.

Bernard Amuke, President of Kenya Scrabble Association (Credit: David Isabirye)

Amuke, who had 9 wins and defeats apiece to finish 16th overall hailed the level of organization from the hosts and general competition among all the players.

Scrabble in Uganda is steadily growing up. We had a great Scrabble on the Nile event and I thank the organizers. The spirit and competition amongst all players was also top notch. Bernard Amuke, President of Kenya Scrabble Association

Uganda Scrabble Association Vice president Chris Kalibala (right) during a competitive game in the second last round (Credit: David Isabirye)

This was the sixth championship of the year on the Uganda Scrabble Association calendar.

This followed earlier events organized in Mbarara, Gulu, Busia, Kampala and Jinja.

The Association as revealed by Kyagera has laid emphasis on several pillars as the youth development program, working with different clubs as well as corporate organizations and strengthening the administrative wing.

The Office’s Assumpta Nakyanzi (right) in action

Grace Bangirana in action during the Scrabble on the Nile tournament in Jinja (Credit: David Isabirye)

Scrabble is a game that entails the grasp of the English language and mathematics with strategy.

The upcoming East and Central championship will have hosts Uganda, Kenya, Tanzania, Zambia and guest nation South Africa.

Some of the scrabble players share a light moment during the prize giving ceremony (Credit: David Isabirye)

Scrabble on the Nile Tournament Director Don Elijah Kagiri (Credit: David Isabirye)

Leaderboard:

1 Allan Oyende (Stima) – 1830 Points

2 Richard Geria (Spa) – 701 Points

3 Lawrence Onyoin (Soroti)

4 Assumpta Nakyanzi (Office)

5 Edgar Odongkara (Bandores)

6 John Paul Rutaremwa (Bandores)

7 Davis Apuuli (Office)

8 Ivan Sentongo (Bandores)

9 Stephen Ssali (Spa)

10 Joash Manyasa (Busia)

11 Chris Ntege (Spa)

12 Derrick Magaya (Office)

13 David Kimani (Stima)

14 Matthew Kawuki (Bandores)

15 Don Elijah Kagiri (Gulu)

16 Benard Amuke (Stima)

17 Ron Lwebuga (Bandores)

18 Richard Otika (Gulu)

19 Godfrey Obura (Gulu)

20 Isaac Mabinda (Gulu)

21 Linda Alyek (Bandores)

22 Phoebe Tibaingana (Bandores)

23 Chris Kalibbala (Mbarara)

24 Anthony Ojok (Gulu)

25 George Opolot (Soroti)

26 Justine Opolot (Soroti)

27 Kenneth Okuku (Nabu)

28 Corban Mugisha (Office)

29 Nelson Kyagera (Mukagwa)

30 Tony Kyobe (Spa)

31 Sip Mugahnwa (Mukagwa)

32 Andrew Akwanya (Soroti)

33 Edwin Mukasa (Office)

34 Grace Bangirana (Unattached)

35 Samuel Ocen (Soroti)

36 Kenneth Kaheru (Office)

Andrew Akwanya (left) in action. Akwanya finished 32nd overall