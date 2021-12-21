2021-2022 Uganda Premier League (Match Day 12):

Gadadfi 2-2 Onduparaka

Onduparaka Tooro United 1-3 Police

Police Soltilo Bright Stars 0-1 Vipers

Onduparaka goalkeeper Mathias Muwanga was the hero as he saved a late penalty on the stroke of full time during his club’s 2-all draw on the road away against newly promoted Gaddafi at the Gaddafi Arena in Jinja city.

Muhammed Shaban and Nathan Oloro (penalty) got the goals for the Catarpillars whilst dreadlocked Jamaldine Kalenzi Buchochela and Hassan Musana scored for the Soldier Boyz.

Shaban gave the visitors the lead on 11 minutes.

Hussan Musana is congulrated by James Otim after scoring

Buchochela replied for Gaddafi 12 minutes later before the home side took the lead two minutes after the half hour mark through Musana’s penalty for a 2-1 lead.

With five minutes to play, Oloro brought the game level with a penalty but there was more drama towards the end as Gaddafi won a penalty.

2020-2021 UPL best goalkeeper of the season Mathias Muwanga denied Musana from 12 yards as the two sides shared the spoils 1-all.

Frank Mulimi (right) in action against Onduparaka

Musana, Onen Franco and Yunus Sibira were cautioned for Gaddafi as Jimmy Ndalambi got booked for Onduparaka

Muwanga was named the pilsner man of the match, earning Shs. 100,000 and a plaque.

Mathias Muwanga holds the man of the match plaque

Gaddafi now has 14 points from 12 games and lie in 10th position. Onduparaka is 11th with 12 points.

Meanwhile, Vipers Sports Club overcame a hard fighting 10 man Soltilo Bright Stars 1-0 at the Kavumba Recreational Stadium in Wakiso.

Yunus Sentamu scored the day’s lone strike coming as early as the 6th minute.

Teenager midfielder Ivan Irinimbabazi was sent off by referee George Olemu.

Team Line Ups:

Gaddafi XI: Ronald Mutebi (G.K), Jamaldin Karenzi Buchochera, Hassan Musana, Paul Musamali, Bakali Magumba, Yunusu Sibira, James Otim, Franco Onen, Faisal Muwawu, Umaru Kyeyune, Amos Kirya

Subs: Paul Mujampwani (G.K), Andrew Waiswa, Ibrahim Massa, Davis Bukomba, Bithum Nsumbiano, Brian Kalumba, Alex Kitata

Head coach: Peter Onen

Onduparaka XI: Mathias Muwanga (G.K), Isaac Okello, Jimmy Ndalambi, Ahmed Amayo, Hamza Geriga, Abasi Katerega, James Jarieko, Rashid Yakini, Shaban Mohammad, Mujahid Baden, Emmanuel Okech

Subs: Michael Kagiri (G.K), Ivan Okello, John Rogers, Adihno Gibson, Natha Oloro, Gabriel Matata, Mansoor Safi

Head coach: George Lutalo

Match officials: