2021-2022 Uganda Premier League (Match Day 12):

Soltilo Bright Stars 0-1 Vipers

Vipers Gadadfi 2-2 Onduparaka

Onduparaka Tooro United 1-3 Police

Vipers Sports Club overcame a hard fighting 10 man Soltilo Bright Stars 1-0 at the Kavumba Recreational Stadium in Wakiso during match day 12 of the StarTimes Uganda Premier League.

Yunus Sentamu scored the day’s lone strike coming as early as the 6th minute off an assist by the reigning UPL footballer of the year Bobosi Byaruhanga.

Soltilo Bright Stars’ goalkeeper Simon Tamale saved a penalty shot by Vipers’ Ceazer Lobi Manzoki in the 58th minute.

The penalty had come as a result of a foul by defender Allan Katwe on Yunus Sentamu.

Milton Karisa in action against Soltilo Bright Stars’ Allan Katwe Credit: John Batanudde

Teenager midfielder Ivan Irinimbabazi was sent off by referee George Olemu on the stroke of half time after two bookable offences.

Soltilo Bright Stars’ defender Katwe and Vipers’ right back Paul Willa were cautioned.

Goalkeeper Tamale was named pilsner man of the match.

Vipers attained their 8th victory of the season, same as KCCA. Now Vipers has collected 26 points from 11 outings, a point from the leaders, KCCA.

Meanwhile, Gaddafi and Onduparaka shared the spoils 2-all at the Gaddafi Arena in Jinja city.

Police overcame struggling Tooro United 3-1 at the Buhinga stadium in Fort Portal.

Brian Muluuli Mayanja, Juma Balinya and captain Tonny Mawejje were on target for the 2005 league champions.

Tooro United’s consolation came off a penalty by Mark Nsubuga. There was also a missed penalty for the home side.

Mawejje was named the pilsner man of the match.

Soltilo Bright Stars XI Vs Vipers Credit: John Batanudde

Team Line Ups:

Soltilo Bright Stars XI: Simon Tamale (G.K), Andrew Kaggwa, Simon Ssemayange, Allan Katwe, Andrew Kyambadde, Derrick Kiggundu, Marvin Youngman, Methodious Jungu, Ivan Irinimbabazi, Nelson Ssenkatuka (Captain), Joseph Janjali

Subs: Hassan Matovu (G.K), Denis Omony, Kushida Kazuto, Ibrahim Kasinde, Alfred Onek, Gaddafi Kacancu

Vipers XI Vs Soltilo Bright Stars Credit: John Batanudde

Vipers SC XI: Fabian Mutombora (G.K), Paul Willa, Aziz Kayondo, Livingstone Mulondo, Halid Lwaliwa, Sirajje Sentamu, Milton Karisa, Bobosi Byaruhanga, Cesar Manzoki, Bright Anukani, Yunus Sentamu

Subs: Jack Komakech (G.K), Bashir Asiku, Karim Watambala, Paul Mucurezi, Allan Kayiwa, Ibrahim Orit, Mzee Dan Serunkuma

Soltilo Bright Stars’ captain Nelson Sentakua (second left) and Vipers’ skipper Halid Lwaliwa (second right) with match officials Credit: John Batanudde

