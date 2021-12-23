Cameroon has confirmed the squad for the forthcoming Africa Cup of Nations.

The tournament kicks off on January 9 and runs until February 6 in Cameroon with the Indomitable Lions in Group A along with Cape Verde, Burkina Faso and Ethiopia.

The squad has usual suspects Andrew Onana of Ajax among the goalkeepers, Michael Ngadeu-Ngadjui and Ambroise Oyongo Bitolo of Gent and Montpellier respectively among the defenders.

Napoli’s Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa leads the cast of midfielders with skipper Vicente Abubaker leading the forwards.

Liverpool’s Joel Matip who gave up on the national team in 2017 continues to stay away.

The Indomitable Lions will hope to use to home advantage and win the title they last won in 2017 in Gabon.

Cameroon squad for Afcon 2021

Goalkeepers: Simon Omossola (AS Vita Club, DR Congo), Devis Epassy (OFI Crete, Greece), Andre Onana (Ajax, Netherlands).

Defenders: Collins Fai (Standard Liege, Belgium), Olivier Mbaizo (Philadelphia Union, USA), Michael Ngadeu-Ngadjui (Gent, Belgium), JC Castelletto (Nantes, France), Harold Moukoudi (St Etienne, France), Enzo Ebosse (Angers, France), Ambroise Oyongo Bitolo (Montpellier, France), Jerome Onguene (Red Bull Salzburg, Austria), Nouhou Tolo (Seattle Sounders, USA).

Midfielders: Jean Onana Junior (Bordeaux, France), Malong Kunde (Olympiakos, Greece), Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa (Napoli, Italy), Samuel Gouet Oum (Mechelen, Belgium), Martin Hongla (Hellas Verona, Italy), James Lea Siliki (Middlesbrough, England), Yvan Neyou (St Etienne, France).

Forwards: Ignatius Ganago (Lens, France), Christian Bassogog (Shanghai Shenua, China), Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting (Bayern Munich, Germany), Stephane Bahoken (Angers, France), Karl Toko-Ekambi (Lyon, France), Moumi Ngamaleu (Young Boys, Switzerland), Vincent Aboubakar (Al Nasr, Saudi Arabia), Clinton Njie (Dinamo Moscow, Russia).