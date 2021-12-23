Masaza Cup 2021 (Semi-finals):

Thursday, December 23:

Buddu 0 (3)-0 (1) Bulemeezi

Bulemeezi Buwekula 1 (5) – 1 (3) Mawokota

Buddu Ssaza Football team will play at the finals of the 2021 Masaza Cup against Buwekula (date and venue shall be confirmed).

This will be the second successive final after playing at the 2020 final where they lost 3-1 to record winners, Gomba.

Buddu’s playmaker Geofrey Gaganga takes on Sulaiman Oscar Ssesaazi

The development comes after a 3-1 post match penalty victory over Bulemeezi during the second semi-final of the 2021 Masaza Cup competition at FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru on Thursday, December 23, 2021.

Normal time of this contest ended goal-less with both sides coming close to breaking the deadlock in vain.

Buddu goalkeeper Michael Lutaaya was the hero with a last minute finger-tip save off Sulaiman Ssesaazi’s shot from 35 yards and two saves in the post-match penalties off Calvin Peter Emayo and Douglas Kizza Lule.

Buganda sports minister inspects the Bulemeezi team before kick off

Fahad Nsamba, Harunah Lukwago and Brian Omirambe were on target for Buddu as Viane Bukenya missed his kick.

Only Oscar Sulaiman Ssesaazi scored his kick for Bulemeezi.

Emayo, Lule and Bernaldo Kateregga missed their respective kicks for Bulemeezi on the greyish evening.

Buddu will now face Buwekula who advanced after a 5-3 post match penalty victory over Mawokota.

Buddu and Bulemeezi team captains pose with the match officials prior to kick off

Normal time between Buwekula and Mawokota ended one goal apiece.

Lazaro Bwambale scored in the 44th minute for Mawokota and Isaac Musiima replied with 4 minutes to the half hour mark.

In the post-match penalties, Ivan Ssemujju, Bernard Alijuna, Michael Abura, Michael Kimera Kimmich and Isaac Musiima scored for Buwekula.

Pius Ssebulime, captain Mike Kintu and Allan Oyirwoth were on target for Mawokota.

Buwekula goalkeeper Isaac Onyango Kweizera was the hero as he saved Faizo Matovu’s kick.

The final will be played on a date and venue yet to be confirmed.

Quarter finals:

Tuesday, 21st December 2021:

Kyaggwe 2 (2) – 2 (3) Mawokota

Mawokota Bulemeezi 2-1 Busiro

Busiro Buluuli 0-3 Buwekula

Buwekula Buddu 2-1 Kyadondo

