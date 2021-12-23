Businessman, sports enthusiast, politician-cum-philanthropist Sulaiman Kiwanuka fulfilled money (in US dollars) for every goal scored by Kyaggwe Ssaza at the 2021 Masaza Cup tournament.

Kiwanuka, also the Director of Spartans football club vowed to pay for every victory recorded by Kyaggwe, a way of motivating the players.

True to his word, Kiwanuka delivered the promises although Kyaggwe, outright pre-tournament favourites failed at the quarter final hurdle.

Sulaiman Kiwanuka (left) hands over the 300 dollars to Kyaggwe official Ashiraf Miiro after the 2-all draw with Mawokota in the quarter finals

For Kyaggwe’s 1-0 win over Islanders Buvuma, Kiwanuka paid $ 100 (Shs 350,000).

He again paid $ 900 (Shs 3,150,000) for Kyaggwe’s 4-1 victory over Bugerere and another $ 200 (Shs. 700,000) for the 2-2 all draw in the quarter finals with Mawokota.

Before the tournament, Kiwanuka donated $ 600 (Shs. 2,100,000) to the Kyaggwe Ssaza team organizing committee as a push towards the tournament preparations.

In total, Kiwanuka contributed $ 1900 (Shs 6,650,000) to the entire Kyaggwe team at the 2021 tournament which has been hosted at the FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru.

Sulaiman Kiwanuka holds some of the dollars donated to the Kyaggwe Ssaza Football team project

Kiwanuka confesses that his deeds are meant to encourage and motivate the players in the football development campaign.

“All my efforts are targeted towards talent identification, motivation and encouragement as we identify, nurture and develop raw talent” Kiwanuka, who is also aspiring to stand for Nakifuma as a legislator in Parliament disclosed.

Kyaggwe players celebrate a goal during the 2021 Masaza Cup tournament at FUFA Technical Center, Njeru

The tournament has reached the semi-final stage with Buwekula facing three time champions Mawokota as Buddu take on Bulemeezi.

Five time champions (record winners) Gomba were dumped out at the group stages.

Therefore, a new champion will be determined when the finals are played in either January or February 2022 at a venue yet to be determined.

The tournament is funded by UNAIDS, Centenary Bank and Airtel Uganda (main sponsors).

Masaza Cup 2021 (Quarter final Results):

Kyaggwe 2 (2) – 2 (3) Mawokota

Mawokota Bulemeezi 2-1 Busiro

Busiro Buluuli 0-3 Buwekula

Buwekula Buddu 2-1 Kyadondo

Top scorers: