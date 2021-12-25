Sports Club Villa vice president (in charge of fans mobilization) has called for swift endeavors to build again the club’s rich legacy.

In his festive message to the Villa Members Trust, Misagga urged the element of teamwork to rebuild the club that has the most titles won in the national league (16).

“The festive season is a time to jump of the year stress and entire a new lease of life. 2022 is our year Villa, let’s join hundreds of hands to build our mighty beautiful Club Villa” he stated.

In the same vein, Misagga notified that there will be a meeting for the VMTs and general fans at the advent of the new year.

“We shall hold VMTs and general fans meeting at Villa Park on 2nd January 2022 at 1000 hours. We must ensure and endeavor to attend. Come with ideas and suggestions on how to make your dream club productive and enjoyable to prosper. No Fun Without Fans, Happy Christmas and new year.” He urged.

Misagga is serving under president Omar Mandela in a fresh SC Villa administration.

Sports Club Villa under Greek head coach Petros Koukouras has blown cold and hot as they lie 11th on the 16 team log with 12 points (1 point docked off for fans’ violence).

Koukouras is building a new team predominately having an average age of 23 years.

The Jogoos host struggling Tooro United at the FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru on match day 13 of the league.

Other matches:

Meanwhile, in other matches on Monday, Onduparaka entertains table leaders KCCA at the Aba Bet Green Light Stadium in Arua City.

Vipers shall be home to army side UPDF at the St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende.

Tuesday 28th December 2021:

Tax collectors; Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) take on Wakiso Giants at the Arena of Visions in Ndejje University.

Jinja based side BUL will face Arua Hill at the Kyabazinga Stadium in Jinja city as Express entertains Busoga United at the Betway Muteesa II Stadium, Kabowa.

Wednesday 29th December 2021:

At the Kakyeka Stadium in Mbarara city, Mbarara City will play Gaddafi.

Police shall be home to Soltilo Bright Stars at the MTN Omondi Stadium, Lugogo – Kampala city.

