The first ever Entebbe City Academy Football Tournament kicked off on Boxing Day (26th December 2021) at the regreened albeit bumpy Kiwafu Playground, Division B in Entebbe Municipality.
The tournament started with the U-16 category with two teams qualifying for the final that will be played on 1st January 2022 at Works Playground.
The U-13 tournament will be played at the Banga Playground in Nakiwogo (8 against 8) on 28th and 29th December 2021 whilst the U-7 (7 against 7) shall be played at Works playground on 30th December 2021 before the grand finales on 1st January 2022.
For the U-16, Excel and Navigators Football Academies qualified for the final after round robin action from two groups; and the semi-finals.
In the semi-finals, Excel Academy overcame Kiwafu Central 5-4 in post-match penalties after normal time ended one-goal apiece.
During the second semi-final, Navigators Soccer Academy humbled Pentagon 2-0 with Steven Otim scoring a brace.
Otim took his personal tally of goals to three in the tournament as he leads the scorers’ charts.
Group stages:
Navigators and Excel qualified from group A ahead of Five Stars Academy and Entebbe City Academy.
Kiwafu Central and Pentagon qualified from group B having come top at the expense of VT Academy and Bweya Soccer Academy.
This tournament is sponsored by Entebbe Municipal Council and Yasin Care Foundation owned by LC IV Councilor Yasin Ssemanda.
We are spotting, promoting, nurturing (grooming) raw talents from the grassroots. We thank all the stakeholders in this struggle. From the tournament organizing team, FUFA and UYFA reprsentatives, parents, academy managers, sponsors, the players, fans, Entebbe Municipal Council, media to everyone who has contributed a brick.Yasin Ssemanda, LC IV Councilor
All U-16 Results:
Group A:
- Navigators Soccer Academy 3-0 Entebbe City Football Academy
- Excel Academy 0-0 Navigators Soccer Academy
- Entebbe City Football Academy 3-0 Five Stars Football Academy (Boardroom decision)
- Entebbe City Football Academy 0-1 Excel Academy
- Five Stars Football Academy 0-0 Navigators Soccer Academy
Group B:
- Bweya Soccer Academy 0-0 Pentagon Football Academy
- Kiwafu Central 4-0 VT Football Academy
- VT Football Academy 0-2 Bweya Soccer Academy
- Kiwafu Central 1-0 Bweya Soccer Academy
Semi-finals:
- Excel Soccer Academy 1 (5) – 1 (4) Kiwafu Central
- Navigators Soccer Academy 2-0 Pentago Football Academy