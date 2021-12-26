2021 Entebbe Children’s Badminton Tourney:

Winners:

Singles (Boys): Arafat Kibirige Tendo 2-1 Aaron Ndawula (11-9, 9-11, 11-8)

Doubles (Boys): Aaron Ndawula & Batham Kaweesi 2-0 Benjamin Ssekanjako & Arafat Kibirige Tendo (11-10, 11-7)

The 2021 Entebbe Children’s Badminton Championship was successfully held by the Entebbe Badminton Club at Entebbe Central school in the heart of the Lake Victoria peninsular town.

There were various categories in either gender where a total of 39 players in total took part.

Arafat Kibirige Tendo won the singles boys event after out-smarting Aaron Ndawula 2-1.

Kibirige won the first set 11-9 before Ndawula recovered to make it 9-11. For the decisive set, Kibirige won with ease 11-8.

In the singe girls catergory, Kobushingye beat Yashifa Nakanwagi 2-0 in straight sets (11-5,11-6).

Winners show off their medals and trophies

Aaron Ndawula combined with Batham Kaweesi to edge Benjamin Ssekanjako & Arafat Kibirige Tendo in the boys’ doubles (11-10, 11-7).

The doubles girls event was won by Claire Namirembe and Vivian Nalule 2-0 over Kimberley Ssendiwala & Bington Victoria Namubiru (11-7, 11-7).

For the mixed doubles, Arafat Kibirige Tendo and Claire Namire beat Batham Kaweesi (11-8, 11-7) to triumph.

Young badminton players show off their medals and gifts after exceling at the

According to the tournament organizer, Betty Apio, the event was largely a success under the theme-line; “Providing opportunities for the youngsters”.

Apio cited the increase in the players from 19 in the inaugural edition to 39 this time round, the promising level of competition in general as well the interest that the tournament lured from the Badminton gurus in the country.

Top coaches as Fred Kirabo, William Kabindi and the President of Uganda Badminton Association (Annet Nakamya) attended the championship.

Some of the outstanding young badminton players at the 2021 Entebbe Children’s Badminton Tournament

The championship is an annual event as the top performers are rewarded with medals and trophies.

Rewarding of Herbert OTT, former president of para -adminton in Africa by Annet Nakamya, President of Uganda Badminton Association (UBA)