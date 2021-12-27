Tuesday December 28

Mutesa II stadium, Wankulukuku 3pm

Express could climb up to 3rd on the log if they beat wobbling Busoga United who they host at Mutesa II stadium, Wankulukuku on Tuesday.

The Red Eagles who have failed to win successive games in a while fancy their chances against a side second from bottom and have lost their last six games on the bounce.

Wasswa Bbosa is confident his side will pick up the desired three points after correcting mistakes that denied them all points in the goalless draw with KCCA last week.

“Since we played KCCA, we returned to correct our mistakes one of which was finishing,” Bbosa told the pre-match conference.

“I can say the boys have gotten better so tomorrow (Tuesday), we shall definitely do our best to make it count,” he added.

With 20 points and 5th on the table, a win could lift the Red Eagles to third if results between BUL and Arua Hill as well as Wakiso Giants away to URA go their way.

Key Stats

Express are unbeaten in their past 10 league outings since losing 1-0 to UPDF on match day two.

In the previous 8 league meetings, Express have won 4 (L3, D1).

Frank Kalanda’s first half penalty earned the Red Eagles maximum points in the corresponding fixture last season.