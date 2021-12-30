United States (US) based musical group tagged the Black Eyed Peas are famed for a number of hit songs and star performances over the years.

Kiwanuka is a sworn philanthropist who has supported a number of projects in normal humanity concepts, social lives and sports-wise.

In the sports sector, Kiwanuka became a household name for years under the Spartans 09 brand tag, financially supported the Kyaggwe Ssaza team (with at least $ 1900), Airtel FUFA Reigning female footballer of the year Fauzia Najjemba ($ 400) and a number of sports projects within the constituency.

Local boxing competition during the Kimenyedde Sports Day on Boxing Day

I want to transform Nakifuma through the vibrant sports programmes. Sports unites all the people regardless of tribes, age and gender. We want to groom talents in sports. Sulaiman Kiwanuka, bussinessman & politician

Local Wrestling (Kigwo Ggumbya) competition at Kimenyedde. The event was won by John Bisaso

The latest sports project happened on boxing day (26th December 2021) at Kimenyedde and the another coming on 31st December 2021 at Namanoga in Seeta, Namuganga.

The boxing day sports bonanza had traditional wrestling (Kigwo Ggumbya), football, netball, cross country, boxing, cycling and dancing competition.

The cycling event traversed the areas of Kawongo, Mayangayanga, Maguga, Kimenyedde, Wanjeeyo, Kawuku, Bukasa, Bajja, Namakomo, Kawuku, Kakakala, Galigattya and back to Kawongo, covering 65 Km.

This cycling event was won by Paul Kabondo. He was followed by Fahad Kiggundu, Mad Nyombi, Abdu Basalirwa and Rashid Monday in the respective positions with varying cash prizes from 200,000 for the best.

The top performers in the cycling event; Paul Kabondo, Fahad Kiggundu, Mad Nyombi, Abdu Basalirwa and Rashid Monday

The cross country event was won by Hakimu Senfuka and Ruth Nankabirwa in the men and women categories respectively.

Kimenyedde Sub County beat Spartans 5-4 on post-match penalties after a 1-all draw in normal time to win the football event.

Emma Kalyowa had scored for Spartans 09 in normal time with Bakka Ocheng finding the equalizer to push the game into penalties.

Mayangayanga took the netball honours. John Bisaso took the local wrestling championship.

John Bisaso (with hand raised) won the local wrestling championship

Now up-next is the Ekibbiitu ky’ebyemizannyo on 31st December 2021 at Namanoga in Seeta, Namuganga.

Still, the day’s activities will include; cross country (athletics), bikes race (maanyi ga kifuba), boxing competition, Kigwo Ggumbya, football (media against friends of Kiwanuka).

There will also be lots of food and drinks for all the people with prize monies for the top performers, all courtesy of the big man, Sulaiman Kiwanuka.

Sulaiman Kiwanuka holds some of the dollars donated ro the sports family

