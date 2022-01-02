Blacks Power FC moved top of the FUFA Big League table following their convincing victory at Luweero United FC as the first round of the 2021/22 season came to an end on Sunday.

The Lira based outfit put up an impressive display to register a 3-0 over Luweero United FC in the game played at Kosovo Grounds.

Goals from Ronny Beroghan, Michael Siwub and Jimmy Okiror ensured Blacks Power who are managed by Vialli Bainomugisha bagged three points.

The result took them top of the log on 18 points in 10 games same as Kataka FC who dropped to second place following their 4-2 defeat to Kyetume FC in Nakisunga.

Blacks Power take pole position because of a superior goal difference of nine having scored 19 and conceded 10.

Kataka on the other hand have a goal difference of 5 with 14 scored and 9 shipped in.

Kyetume FC who outwitted Kataka moved within the promotional slots with the 4-2 victory taking the Slaughters to third place, one point behind the two leading teams.

Matchday 10 results

Kyetume FC 4-2 Kataka FC

MYDA FC 1-1 Calvary FC

Kitara FC 1-3 Ndejje University FC

Maroons FC 4-0 Nyamityobora FC

Luweero United FC 0-3 Blacks Power FC