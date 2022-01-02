US based Ugandan Henry Mpagi added to his enrichening football C.V coaching credentials with the National B Coaching License.

The latest positive development is a big bonus to the tactician who is also completed qualified in coaching with NSCAA Premier Diploma (the Premier Diploma is top technical award of United Soccer Coaches education), USSF National Coaching Diploma and NSCAA National Advanced Diploma and the TOVO Methodology course credentials.

“I am excited to have completed the USSFB. This was the most challenging course I have ever taken and it lasted 6-7 months.” Mpagi revealed.

Mpagi is the current director of coaching at North Alabama Sports Club, a youth club with 700-800 players ranging from 3-19 year olds.

He is also the Technical Director for the NPSL and WPSL programs.

Upon return home, he harbors a dream of sharing the vast football knowledge with the Ugandans.

“My goal is to one day come back and give back to the game in Uganda either at a premier club, or Youth/Senior National men and women team level.” Mpagi adds.

Henry Mpagi

US National B Coaching Licence has very rich content that curtails a thorough examination of different systems of play, including; technical and tactical implications; 11 against 11 topics, including coaching in the game, phase play and shadow play; nutrition; sportsmanship/ethics; and a leadership component including team management, personal development and the coach’s role in game development in his/her community, among others.

Some of the learning objective are categorized along leadership and management (To display a proactive and ongoing commitment to learning and self-development, To analyze, evaluate and prioritize external factors that impact the team’s performance environment), to to apply an observational structure to observe and analyze team performance related to the game model, prepare the team for the game based on the periodization plan and coach players accordingly during the game, apply a soccer periodization (one week) to optimize team performance related to the game model, apply and evaluate the orientation-Learning-Implementation methodology to enhance team and individual performance, demonstrate an understanding of long-term player development (player development framework and age group development plan U13+), apply a player-centered approach for individual player development related to the game model (Individual Player Development Plan) and lead the team by analyzing and evaluating the team dynamic and optimize the team development process.

Mpagi played for St Henry’s College Kitovu, the Uganda national U-17 junior team in 1993 and won the Uganda Premier League the following year with Sports Club Villa Jogoo.

He traveled to the United States of America where he resumed further studies at Alabama University where he played advanced college soccer and at Huntsville Soccer Club.

Upon graduating with a degree in Management Information System at Alabama University, Mpagi’s career took a shape turn towards coaching since 2005 up to his current position as Director of coaching at Huntsville Soccer Club.

Back in Grissom-Huntsville, Mpagi has inspired many youngsters given his current fortfolio as the Director of Coaching at Huntsville Soccer Club.

Back home, he has worked with Proline Soccer Academy and engaged a number of youth in Nkumba and his native village at Lyamutundwe as he freely shares his experiences, motivational talk and passing on of skills to the youth.

Mpagi won several accolades in the U.S as player and coach including national titles with Huntsville High School and Conference titles with North Alabama University.