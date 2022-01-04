Result

Wakiso Giants 4-3 BUL FC

Wakiso Giants came from behind twice to edge a thrilling encounter in a 4-3 win over Soltilo Bright Stars at Kabaka Kyabaggu.

Tom Masiko scored the winner to add on Moses Aliro brace and Ivan Bogere strikes turning Ibrahim Kazindula brace and a wonder goal from Ibrahim Nsimbe into consolations.

Ivan Bogere was on the score sheet Credit: John Batanudde

Kazindula opened the floodgates in the 17th minute with a ferocious shot from the free kick after Edward Satulo had fouled Nsimbe on the edge of the area.

Aliro replied with a well worked goal in the 36th minute getting at the end of a pass from Ibrahim Kasule just inside the area.

Five minutes later, Bogere put the hosts in the lead with a well taken penalty after Saidi Keni brought him down in the area.

Ibrahim Nsimbe scored a beauty against Wakiso Giants Credit: John Batanudde

The striker then missed a good chance to get on the score sheet again before the half time mark when he shot way wide with only the goalkeeper to beat.

BUL came out guns blazing in the second half and piled pressure forcing a leveller in the 64th minute from Nsimbe who controlled a long ball from Keni, swiftly turned and shot far beyond Emukule’s reach.

Wakiso Giants skipper Hassan Ssenyonjo against BUL’s Reagan Kalyowa Credit: John Batanudde

The visitors regained the lead in the 75th minute with Kazindula beating Emukule from 12 yards after Grant Matsiko fouled Kalyowa in the area.

The lead lasted only five minutes as Aliro equalised with a goal that sent the crowd wild.

With back facing goal, he controlled a low cross from Bogere, twisted and turned with a dummy and sent the ball into bottom corner.

Action from Wakiso Giants 4-3 BUL Credit: John Batanudde

Five minutes to time, substitute Masiko kept his nerves to score the winner from the penalty after Douglas Muganga handled Bogere’s cross in the forbidden area.

Wakiso Giants are now on 24 points after 14 games in 6th place just one behind BUL who visit Vipers on Saturday at Kitende.

The Purple Sharks will conclude the first round with a trip to Jinja to face newly promoted Gaddafi FC on Friday.