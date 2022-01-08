Nsambya Young Stars Academy ranks among the oldest sports nurseries (academies) in the country.

This Academy whose motto is “We Realize our dreams through sports and Education” owes its founding year as far back as the year 2000 under the founder Betty Mayanja.

Christened as “The Hunters”, Nsambya Young Stars Academy is also duly registered with the Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) under the Uganda Youth Football Associations (UYFA).

They are currently looked at Nsambya Gogonya, Zone 1, a suburb of the capital city, Kampala.

Nsambya Young Stars Logo (Credit: David Isabirye)

Nsambya Young Stars Academy team in training

The Academy holds its training sessions at Mother’s Love Preparatory School in Kanaaba – Makindye Sabagabo Division.

Like most football institutions, Nsambya Young Stars had a humble beginning with five children.

In the year 2000, an idea of starting an academy came in mind. I did not look back and I initiated Nsambya Young Stars Academy. I started with five children who came for special training in football and since that time, the academy has developed firm roots. Betty Mayanja, Founder Nsambya Young Stars Academy

Betty Mayanja, Founder Nsambya Young Stars Academy (Credit: David Isabirye)

Moments later, she was joined by her second born child Henry Musisi, now a national referee to handle the academy tasks.

Later, a couple of other coaches joined in as Paulita Nsubuga (R.I.P), Paul Kiwanuka, Yahaya Nasimu, James Kiwanuka (former teacher at White Angel), Juma Ssekizziyivu (now coach at Onduparaka) and Faridah Kisitu (Crested Cranes Ex-International).

The Academy has since sprout its wings to now 150 children in varying age categories between 8 to 17 years old.

Nsambya Young Stars Academy U-10 team

L-R: Yahaya Nasimu, Travis Lubega, Swabur Ssemwogerere, Henry Matovu Katayira (Chairman), Tyron Bukenya, Joel Mark Ssenyonjo and Betty Mayanja (Founder) at the Entebbe Road Gym [Credit: David Isabirye]

In 2021, the academy attained Henry Matovu Katayira as chairman, a move that was intended to boost the administrative wing.

We want to uplift the talents of youngsters especially the those in school-going age and also help them get education bursaries. The school-going players are very manageable and easy to handle. Henry Matovu Katayira, Chairman Nsambya Young Stars Academy

Christine Faith Etyang serves as the academy secretary general with Faridah Kisitu, Yahaya Nasimu and Suzan Muwema (Floorball tactician) as the permanent coaches at the moment.

Nsambya Young Stars players in the Gym along Entebbe road (Credit: David Isabirye)

Achievements:

Over the years, Nsambya Young Stars Academy has engaged in a number of domestic and international tournaments.

In 2015, Nsambya Young Stars won the Plate Cup (U-12) hosted in Sweden and this remains their biggest achievement thus far.

The Academy also won the Edgars girls tournament in 2009, a domestic tournament played at the Mandela National Stadium, Namboole.

There was success at the UJOCOU Cup (U-14) in 2012 played at Kajjansi, alongside other success scripts in the different youth camps participated across the country.

Nsambya Young Stars Academy players show off some of the winner’s gold medals and trophy after a tournamnet

Nsambya Young Stars Academy boys and girls

According to Mayanja, the biggest success story registered so far is that ability to get bursaries for the children in schools so that the players get education.

“To rhyme with our motto, education remains key alongside development of talents. We have managed to get the young players slots in schools so that they get education. This is pertinent since we are also shaping the future of these players” Mayanja adds.

Key partners:

Nsambya Young Stars Academy has key partnerships with a number of schools as St James Primary School, Mother’s Love Primary School, Fahad Spring –Ndejje Zanta, Progressive Katale Primary School, St Noa Girls – Zzana, Penron High School – Ndejje, Kawempe Muslim Secondary School and Andy Mwesigwa Secondary School among others.

Some of the Nsambya Young Stars Academy children in the Gym with coach Yahaya Nasimu and founder Betty Mayanja (Credit: David Isabirye)

Challenges:

The academy still needs more equipment (balls, jerseys, training bibs, cones and others).

Mayanja strongly castigates the matured players who never remember their background of development.

“We have produced many players and some have even played for the senior national teams (boys and girls). However, some players never remember who made them. This is really wrong” she reveals.

Nsambya Young Stars Players with the late coach David Otti (wearing cap)

Nsambya Young Stars Academy U13 team

Products:

Some of the players who have ever played at Nsambya Young Stars Academy include goalkeeper James “Bahati” Aheebwa, Magidu Musisi (currently in the Netherlands), Umar Ngobi (Turkey), David Owori (Spain), Frank “Zagga” Tumwesigye, Oscar Agaba, Nicholas Kasozi (Express), Isaac Tumusiime, Tonny Ssebulime, Michael Mulindwa and others.

The female products include Sandra Nabweteme, Sandra Nantumbwe, Winnie Babirye, Dorothy Babirye, Christine Nakato, Matovu Fatuma, Brendah Namusisi, Winnie Babirye, Leticia Nabbosa and others.

Besides football, Nsambya Young Stars also engages in Floorball for boys and girls.

The Floorball team takes part in the national Floorball league and other tournaments.

Nsambya Young Stars Academy Floorball team in training

Some of the female players for Nsambya Youth Sports Academy Floorball team

Betty Mayanja, Founder of Nsambya Young Stars Academy

Mayanja sings special praise to the different parents of the players being trained at the Academy, partners and sponsors and in a special way Aunt Rose Mary Nassejje, the director of Mother’s Love Preparatory School who has offered the training ground for the academy at the moment.

To live within the spheres of their motto; Nsambya Young Stars Academy values education equally as their sports programmes especially for the average income families.