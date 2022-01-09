Aziz Kayondo could have played his last game for Vipers SC if his gesture at the final whistle is anything to trust.

The left back, named Man of the Match in the 1-1 draw with BUL FC at St. Mary’s stadium, Kitende waved to the fans in appreciation after the game.

Kayondo, unlike his teammates stayed behind alone on the pitch for a couple of minutes, applauded and waved to the fans who were bitterly disappointed following a late equaliser but applauded back.

Kawowo Sports understands that the full Ugandan international is moving to Croatia although we couldn’t establish the club he will be joining in the current January transfer window.

Kayondo joined the Venoms from their junior side and has been a main stay in the team with his performance earning him a slot on the national team.

He was one of Uganda’s best performers at the Afcon U-20 last year in Mauritania and also named in the Team of the Tournament.