Result: Rams 11-15 Mongers

Plascon Mongers got off the mark with a win over Rams in the Nile Special Rugby Premiership on Saturday.

The match day was the opening of the 2022 season and Plascon Mongers needed two tries, a penalty and one conversion to upstage Rams in their own backyard.

In the 21st minute, Robin Nyombi collected Mongers first points off the tee before Rams leveled the matters five minutes later courtesy of Aziz Karim.

With 8 minutes from the mandatory break, Trevor Tusiime delivered another blow at Rams when he scored the game’s first try, William Lukwago collecting the extras.

Second half turned into a close contest as well as Rams posted eight points through Nelson Mandela’s penalty and Kenneth Okongo’s 63rd minute try.

However, a late surge by Mongers to secure five points from Elijah Segawa sealed victory for the Entebbe-based side in Makerere.