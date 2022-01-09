Result: Kobs 46-05 Impis

Kobs began their premier league title defense with a 46-05 victory against Impis at Legends Rugby Club. But for a team that has averaged nearly a point per minute (0.85 to be exact) in the last three meetings, Kobs were below the standard they have always displayed in this fixture.

Man of the match Derrick Tukwasiibwe scored the first try in the sixth minute touching down at the back of a strong scrummage as the hosts looked to stamp their authority early on. He then completed his brace of tries ten minutes later off a scrummage but this time, an untouched eighthman pick.

Kobs later piled more points on the board through Karim Arinaitwe, Justin Kimono and Joseph Aredo for a 29-00 lead at the break, Impis having settled into the game defensively after the water break.

In the second half, Impis were even more resilient in defense as they denied Kobs for the first 20 minutes. In that time, they got their only try and points of the game through captain Kennedy Muhumuza.

But Kobs, against an opposition that couldn’t challenge them for the entire duration of the match, scored three more tries through Alhajji Manano and a Mark Osuna brace.

Mark Osuna grounds at the corner | Credit: John Batanudde

Osuna was at the end of a beautiful team try when he dived stylishly in the Forest Mall right corner at Legends, and then substitute flyhalf Josiah Ssempeke put the cherry on the cake with an equally beautiful conversion kick from the touchline.

Despite the scrappy performance, Kobs collected maximum points from the match – four for the win and one bonus point – as they began their Nile Special Rugby Premier League campaign.