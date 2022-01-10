Uganda Cranes international build ups in Europe & Asia:

Programme:

The Uganda Cranes delegation left for Antalya city in Turkey on Monday afternoon.

Vipers has a lion’s share of players as Halid Lwaliwa, Bright Anukani, Abdul Azizi Kayondo, Bobosi Byaruhanga, Yunus Junior Sentamu and Ibrahim Orit.

Head coach Milutin Sredojevic confirmed the final team that left for the upcoming international build up matches in Europe and Asia.

KCCA captain Benjamin Ochan joins two other foreign based goalkeepers Charles Lukwago and Isima Watenga.

Benjamin Ochan

The delegation left Entebbe International Airport at 3:00 PM and is expected to arrive in Antalya city on Tuesday 11th January 2022 at 10:00 AM.

Build ups:

Uganda will play five international build up matches against Iceland, Botosani and Moldova in Turkey.

Two other build ups will be held in Asia; against Iraq in Baghdad and Bahrain in Bahrain city.

The first match against Iceland on 12th January 2022 in Turkey.

The second match will be played on 15th January 2022 against Botosani and the third match shall come on 18th January 2022 against Moldova. All matches in Europe will be played in Antalya.

Teenager Travis Mutyaba is part of the traveling delegation

Uganda Cranes in Asia:

Uganda Cranes shall then face Iraq on 21st January 2022 in Baghdad city, and finally Bahrain on 27th January 2022 in – Bahrain city.

The team returns home on the 28th January 2022. The matches in Europe are organized by Global Sport Management.

FUFA Executive Committee member Ahimibisibwe Bugingo is the leader of delegation.

Traveling Delegation:

Leader of Delegation: Ahimibisibwe Bugingo

Ahimibisibwe Bugingo FUFA Deputy CEO – Football: Decolas Kiiza

Decolas Kiiza National Teams’ Officer : Paul Mukatabala Nantulya

: Paul Mukatabala Nantulya Head coach: Milutin Sredojevic

Milutin Sredojevic Assistant coach : Moses Basena

: Moses Basena Goalkeeping coach: Kajoba Fred Kisitu

Kajoba Fred Kisitu Physiotherapist : Ssewanyana

: Ssewanyana Fitness Trainer: Felix Ayobo

Felix Ayobo Team Manager: Geofrey Massa

Geofrey Massa Official: Kasalirwe Dirisa

Kasalirwe Dirisa Kits Manager: Samuel Mulondo

Players:

Goalkeepers: Benjamin Ochan (KCCA), Charles Lukwago (Saint George, Ethiopia), Isima Bin Abdul Rashid Watenga (Chippa United, South Africa)

Defenders: Innocent Wafula Esimu (KCCA), Abdu Aziizi Kayondo (Vipers SC), Eric Senjobe (Police), Halid Lwaliwa (Vipers), Gavin Kizito Mugweri (SC Villa), Enock Walusimbi (Express), Kenneth Semakula (Sc Villa)

Midfielders: Bobosi Byaruhanga (Vipers), Ashraf Mugume (KCCA),George Kasonko (BUL), Bright Anukani (Vipers), Martin Kizza (Express)

Forwards: Muhammad Jagason Shaban (Onduparaka), Travis Mutyaba (SC Villa), Rogers Mato Kassim (KCCA), Steven Mukwala (URA), Yunus Junior Sentamu (Vipers), Henry Patrick Kaddu (Unattached), Milton Karisa (Vipers), Ibrahim Orit (Vipers)