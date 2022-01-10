The Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) in partnership with tournament sponsors have offered sets of jerseys to all the third and fourth division clubs in the 2022 Uganda Cup.

This was revealed on Monday, 10th January 2022, during the draws for the Round of 64 at FUFA House in Mengo, Kampala.

Daniel Kayongo, Kenneth Agutamba, Nakiwala Kiyingi, and Aisha Nalule show off the back of one of the jerseys to be given out | Credit: John Batanudde

“We have decided to provide jerseys to the regional and fourth division clubs that will be used at the Round of 64 stage. This has been done in conjunction with our sponsors,” Florence Nakiwala Kiyingi, FUFA 3rd Vice President revealed.

All the third division and fourth division clubs will host their respective home games at this stage.

The matches for the Round of 64 will be played between 18th and 30th January 2022 at various venues.

Plascon’s Daniel Kayongo shows off the jersey | Credit: John Batanudde

Full Draw for Round of 64