The entire coaching staff at Uganda Premier League entity Mbarara City Football Club has resigned.

Former Uganda Cranes international Hussein Mbalangu (Head coach), Samuel Ssenyange Nsanziiro (Assistant coach), and Jamada Magasi (Goalkeeping coach) have all decided to step aside.

In a letter addressed to the club chairperson, Mwine Mpaka, the coaches cite unpalatable working conditions for the forced exit from the club christened Ankole Lions.

They cite unsatisfactory welfare of players as well as the technical team, delayed payment, and the resentment to effect changes to ensure better performance of the team.

Hussein Mbalagu (standing) prays as his assistant Samuel Ssenyange “Kadidi” Nsanziiro looks obefore the Mbarara City’s away game to UPDF (Credit: David Isabirye)

“The ship doesn’t sink more of the water outside rather than that inside it, the technical department tried its best to convince some players recently in order to reinforce the team for the second round but the administration was reluctant to engage these players who ended up joining other clubs,” part of the letter reveals.

Mbalangu and colleagues took over the team at the start of the 2021-2022 season replacing Kefa Kisala who had served for just a week.

Jamada Mgaasi has been goalkeeping coach at Mbarara City

During the 15 games of the first round, Mbarara City has blown cold and hot; winning 4 times, drawing thrice, and losing 8 games as they have managed to collect 15 points, lying in 12th position.

Management of the club is yet to come up with any statement or reaction after the resignation that arrives in the mid-season break ahead of the Uganda Cup short trip to Bushenyi against Six O’clock at the Round of 64.