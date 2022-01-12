Stanbic Uganda Cup (Round of 64):
- Kisugu United Vs Busoga United – Kibuli Teachers’ Training College Playground, Kibuli (Date yet to be confirmed)
Kampala Regional entity Kisugu United is set to square up with top tier side Busoga United during the Stanbic Uganda Cup round of 64 contest.
Kisugu is one of the 32 lower division sides that were drawn home to face the second division (FUFA Big League) and top tier sides (Uganda Premier League).
Under head coach Muzamiru Nanik (former Police and SC Villa midfielder), Kisugu United is focused to optimally utilize their home advantage as they seek for a slot in the place of 32 stage.
Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Ezra Muhumuza believes they are mentally and physically prepared for this encounter that will be played at the Kibuli Teachers’ Training College in Kampala.
“Kisugu United is set for the encounter against Busoga United. Our players are physically and mentally ready since the training sessions are progressing smoothly” Muhumuza revealed.
The club has experienced players in all the departments with former Gomba Ssaza goalkeeper Nasif Kabuye among the shot stoppers alongside Martin Saka and Godfrey Ocan.
Towering Bashir Muwesi, formerly at Mbarara City and Katwe United ranks along the defenders.
Henry Kamya and Osborn Ouma are some of the experienced midfielders with former Fire Masters forward David Oundo leading the cast of forwards as well as Joseph Musana, Juma Kassim, Rogers Lubulwa, Juma Bakulumpagi and Robert Obonga.
Cash prizes:
All the clubs that progress to the round of 32 are guaranteed of at least Shs. 2,000,000 each.
Clubs eliminated at the round of 16 are assured of Shs. 3,000,000; quarterfinalists (Shs. 6,000,000), semifinalists (Shs 12,000,000), runners up take Shs. 25,000,000 and the winners shall bag Shs. 50,000,000.
The matches for the round of 32 will be played between 18th and 30th January 2022 at the various venues.
Kisugu Football Club squad:
Goal keepers: Martin Saka, Godfrey Ocan, Nasif Kabuye
Defenders: Emmy Ogweng, Mathias Katabalwa, Shafik Kayongo, Noah Olupot, Stephen Bakka, Hashim Banya, Bashir Muwesi
Midfielders: Osborn Ouma, Ibra Bakashaba, Vicent Jemba, Joel Tamale, Henry Kamya
Forwards: Joseph Musana, Juma Kassim, Rogers Lubulwa, Juma Bakulumpagi, Robert Obonga, David Oundo
Technical:
- Head coach: MuzamirNanik
- Assistant coach: Junior Iberut
- Fitness coach: James Kiwalabye
- Technical coach: Denis Kamanzi
- Goal keeping coach: Mubarak Kalyango
Administration:
- President: Yusuf Wazir
- Chief Executive Officer (CEO): Ezra Muhumuza
- Public Relations Officer (PRO): Afande Umar Kasolya
Round of 64 Fixtures:
- Rusekere Growers Vs Kataka – Kabarole
- Heros Vs Gaddafi – Lira
- Booma Vs Nyamityobora – Masindi
- Seeta United Vs Tepa – Mukono
- Kajjansi United Vs MYDA – Uganda Clays, Kajjansi
- Six O’clock Vs Mbarara City – Bushenyi
- Kiyinda Boys Vs Wakiso Giants – Mityana Ssaza Ground
- Kalongo United Vs Adjumani Town Council – Agago
- Bushenyi Veterans Vs Police – Bushenyi
- Paidha United Vs Onduparaka – Zombo
- Kigezi Home Boyz Vs Vipers – Kabale Municipal Stadium
- Kireka Young Vs Kitara – Kireka
- Tawai Vs Ndejje University – Dokolo
- Basere Vs Luweero United – Ngora
- Super Eagles Vs Sports Club Villa – Gulu
- Total Vs URA – Yumbe
- Busia United Vs KCCA – Busia
- Nsambya SC Vs Kyetume – Makindye
- Ateker Vs Lugazi Municipal – Soroti
- Jinja North United Vs Maroons – Jinja
- PCCP Vs Express – Makindye
- Bujumbura Vs Paidha Black Angels – Hoima
- Iganga Young Vs Calvary – Iganga
- TIPSA Vs Arua Hill – Koboko
- Five Stars Vs Tooro United – Works Playground, Entebbe
- Impala Hill Vs Proline – Mulago playground
- NEC Vs Admin – Bugolobi
- Kisugu Vs Busoga United – Kisugu
- Bundimasoli Vs BUL – Bundibungyo
- Mbale Heroes Vs Blacks Power – Mbale Municipal Stadium, Mbale
- Soroti Vs UPDF – Soroti Municipal
- Free Stars Vs Soltilo Bright Stars – Mukono