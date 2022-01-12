Stanbic Uganda Cup (Round of 64):

Kisugu United Vs Busoga United – Kibuli Teachers’ Training College Playground, Kibuli (Date yet to be confirmed)

Kampala Regional entity Kisugu United is set to square up with top tier side Busoga United during the Stanbic Uganda Cup round of 64 contest.

Kisugu is one of the 32 lower division sides that were drawn home to face the second division (FUFA Big League) and top tier sides (Uganda Premier League).

Under head coach Muzamiru Nanik (former Police and SC Villa midfielder), Kisugu United is focused to optimally utilize their home advantage as they seek for a slot in the place of 32 stage.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Ezra Muhumuza believes they are mentally and physically prepared for this encounter that will be played at the Kibuli Teachers’ Training College in Kampala.

“Kisugu United is set for the encounter against Busoga United. Our players are physically and mentally ready since the training sessions are progressing smoothly” Muhumuza revealed.

Ezra Muhumuza, the CEO at Kisugu United (Credit: David Isabirye)

The club has experienced players in all the departments with former Gomba Ssaza goalkeeper Nasif Kabuye among the shot stoppers alongside Martin Saka and Godfrey Ocan.

Towering Bashir Muwesi, formerly at Mbarara City and Katwe United ranks along the defenders.

Goalkeeper Nasif Kabuye

Henry Kamya and Osborn Ouma are some of the experienced midfielders with former Fire Masters forward David Oundo leading the cast of forwards as well as Joseph Musana, Juma Kassim, Rogers Lubulwa, Juma Bakulumpagi and Robert Obonga.

Cash prizes:

All the clubs that progress to the round of 32 are guaranteed of at least Shs. 2,000,000 each.

Clubs eliminated at the round of 16 are assured of Shs. 3,000,000; quarterfinalists (Shs. 6,000,000), semifinalists (Shs 12,000,000), runners up take Shs. 25,000,000 and the winners shall bag Shs. 50,000,000.

The matches for the round of 32 will be played between 18th and 30th January 2022 at the various venues.

L-R: Afande Kasolya Umar (PRO), Yusuf Wazir (club president) and Ezra Muhumuza (CEO) [Credit: David Isabirye]

Kisugu Football Club squad:

Goal keepers: Martin Saka, Godfrey Ocan, Nasif Kabuye

Defenders: Emmy Ogweng, Mathias Katabalwa, Shafik Kayongo, Noah Olupot, Stephen Bakka, Hashim Banya, Bashir Muwesi

Midfielders: Osborn Ouma, Ibra Bakashaba, Vicent Jemba, Joel Tamale, Henry Kamya

Forwards: Joseph Musana, Juma Kassim, Rogers Lubulwa, Juma Bakulumpagi, Robert Obonga, David Oundo

Technical:

Head coach: MuzamirNanik

MuzamirNanik Assistant coach : Junior Iberut

: Junior Iberut Fitness coach : James Kiwalabye

: James Kiwalabye Technical coach : Denis Kamanzi

: Denis Kamanzi Goal keeping coach: Mubarak Kalyango

Yusuf Wazir, president at Kisugu United Football Club (Credit: David Isabirye)

Afande Kasolya Umar (PRO) of Kisugu United Football Club (Credit: David Isabirye)

Administration:

President : Yusuf Wazir

: Yusuf Wazir Chief Executive Officer (CEO): Ezra Muhumuza

Ezra Muhumuza Public Relations Officer (PRO): Afande Umar Kasolya

Round of 64 Fixtures: