Forward Joel Madondo has joined a second division entity in Tanzania, Diamond Trust Bank (DTB) Football Club.

Madondo has been a free agent since terminating his employment contract with Uganda Premier League side Gaddafi in December 2021.

At Diamond Trust Bank, Madondo joins another Ugandan Shafik “Bachu” Batambuze who was signed recently alongside Ghanaian, James Kotei.

Madondo who has also previously featured at Busoga United and Morocco’s Wydad Casablanca is expected to lead the quest for goals as the club targets promotion to the Tanzania Premier league division.

Joel Madondo against Somalia during the 2019 CECAFA Senior Challenge Cup in Lugogo, Kampala. Uganda Cranes won the championship Credit: John Batanudde

There are a couple of other Ugandan footballers plying their trade in Tanzania.

Uganda Cranes roving right back Nicholas Wakiro Wadada is in Azam.

Jackson Kibirige is contracted at Kagera Sugar, the same club that Hamis “Diego” Kiiza recently registered for.

Goalkeeper Cleo Ssetubba is at Biashara Mara whilst Brian Muluuli Mayanja recently signed at Mtibwa Sugar.