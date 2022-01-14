Stanbic Uganda Cup 2021-2022 (Round of 64):

Monday, 24 th January 2022 :

January 2022 Jinja North United Vs Maroons – St John Wakitaka ground, Jinja city (3:00 PM)

Eastern region entity Jinja North United Football Club is due to face FUFA Big League side Maroons in the Stanbic Uganda Cup round of 64 on 24th January 2022.

The Jinja city based club has thus signed two experienced players to bolster their squad.

The new players are Dickson Outa, a left full back and Peter Musoke, a central defender.

Peter Musoke signs the binding documents at Jinja North United Football Club

Each of these two players were accorded an employment contract of five-years apiece.

Both players are signed from second division side Malaba Youth Development Association (MYDA).

I will give 100% on pitch with Big league the target. I do not want to guide Jinja North United to big league only but Uganda premier league as well, as I have done it at some of my previous clubs. I promise the coaches, fellow players and managers of this club that i will work hard and play with my heart to get the good results that will take us to the next level. Peter Musoke, Jinja North United left back

Simon Musoke shows off the Jinja North United jersey during the unvieling ceremony. He will don shirt 20

Outa plucked a page from his book and also pledged to cut sweat for this great club to succeed.

I am excited to be a player of Jinja North United. As a player, I am ready to work hard, and hand in hand with the coaches and fellow players to push the team to the next level. I will put in all my strength, and give the club all I can because I also want to improve as a player. Dickson Outa, Jinja North United Defender

Dickson Outa will don shirt 12 at Jinja North United Football Club

Jinja North United Football Club is coached by Abdul Swamadu Musafiri, a former head coach at MYDA and Plascon.

The club has already won their first two games of the season as they sit third on the table with six points in the Eastern regional league.

Jinja North United is set to host Maroons during the Uganda Cup round of 64 duel at St John’s play ground, Wakitaka in Jinja city on Monday, 24th January 2022.