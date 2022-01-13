Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) Competitions department has confirmed the dates and venues for Stanbic Uganda Cup round of 64 fixtures.
Matches will kick off on 18th January through to 30th January 2022 at various venues across the country with most games starting by 3:00 PM.
A selected few shall start by 1 PM in early kick off engagements where there is a double header at the MTN Omondi Stadium, Lugogo.
On Tuesday, 18th January 2022, there are four games on the menu; Rusekere Growers host Kataka at the Rusekere ground in Kabalore district.
In Northern Uganda, Heros entertain Gaddafi at the Akibua Stadium, Lira, Booma will face Nyamityobora at Masindi Stadium and Bundimasoli squares up with top tier side BUL at the Christ King playground, Nyahuka in Bundibungyo.
Wednesday, 19th January 2022 will see three matches; Seeta United against Tepa at the Paul Mukasa Primary School playground, Mukono, Kajjansi United against MYDA at the Uganda Clays, Kajjansi and Kiyinda Boys up against Wakiso Giants at the Ssaza ground in Mityana.
Double headers:
MTN Omondi Stadium, Lugogo in the heart of the capital city, Kampala will host two double headers at this stage.
The first double header comes on Friday, 21st January 2022.
Kireka Young hosts Kitara at 1 PM in the early kick off before Kampala regional side Kisugu United shall take on Uganda Premier League entity Busoga United at 4:00 PM.
The subsequent double header comes on Friday, 28th January 2022 with Nsambya hosting Kyetume – at 1:00 PM and then PCCP against Express at 4 PM.
Not yet decided:
The dates for two fixtures have not yet been decided.
These include; Super Eagles versus Sports Club Villa at Pece War Memorial Stadium, Gulu as well as Kigezi Home Boyz’s home contest against Vipers at the Kabale Municipal Stadium.
Both Sports Club Villa and Vipers have more than three players with the Uganda Cranes on the team that traveled to Turkey for the international build ups.
The Uganda Cup tournament is jointly sponsored by Stanbic Bank and paints gurus Kansai Plascon.
Round of 64:
- Tuesday, 18th January 2022: Rusekere Growers Vs Kataka – Rusekere ground, Kabalore (3:00 PM)
- Tuesday, 18th January 2022: Heros Vs Gaddafi – Akibua Stadium, Lira (3:00 PM)
- Tuesday, 18th January 2022: Booma Vs Nyamityobora – Masindi Stadium, Masindi (3:00 PM)
- Tuesday, 18th January 2022: Bundimasoli Vs BUL – Christ King playground, Nyahuka – Bundibungyo (3:00 PM)
- Wednesday, 19th January 2022: Seeta United Vs Tepa – Paul Mukasa Primary School playground, Mukono (3:00 PM)
- Wednesday, 19th January 2022: Kajjansi United Vs MYDA – Uganda Clays, Kajjansi (3:00 PM)
- Wednesday, 19th January 2022: Kiyinda Boys Vs Wakiso Giants – Mityana Ssaza Ground
- Thursday, 20th January 2022: Bushenyi Veterans Vs Police – Bushenyi Main Stadium
- Friday, 21st January 2022: Kireka Young Vs Kitara – MTN Omondi Stadium, Lugogo (1 PM)
- Friday, 21st January 2022: Kisugu United Vs Busoga United – MTN Omondi Stadium (4:00 PM)
- Friday, 21st January 2022: Tawai Vs Ndejje University – Angwcidange Primary School playground, Dokolo (3:00 PM)
- Friday, 21st January 2022: Basere Vs Luweero United – Kaler playground, Ngora
- Saturday, 22nd January 2022: Total Vs URA – Geya Primary School playground, Yumbe
- Saturday, 22nd January 2022: Kalongo United Vs Adjumani Town Council – Kalongo Technical Institute ground, Agago
- Sunday, 23rd January 2022: Six O’clock Vs Mbarara City – Kizinda playground, Bushenyi
- Sunday, 23rd January 2022: Paidha United Vs Onduparaka – Barokoro ground, Zombo
- Sunday, 23rd January 2022: Busia United Vs KCCA – Madibira ground, Busia
- Monday, 24th January 2022: Ateker Vs Lugazi Municipal – Soroti Stadium (3:00 PM)
- Monday, 24th January 2022: Free Stars Vs Soltilo Bright Stars – Bishops Primary School ground, Mukono (3:00 PM)
- Monday, 24th January 2022: Jinja North United Vs Maroons – St John Wakitaka ground, Jinja city
- Monday, 24th January 2022: Soroti Vs UPDF – Soroti Stadium
- Tuesday, 25th January 2022: Bujumbura Vs Paidha Black Angels – Kibanjwa ground, Hoima (3:00 PM)
- Tuesday, 25th January 2022: Iganga Young Vs Calvary – Ssaza ground, Iganga
- Wednesday, 26th January 2022: Tipsa Vs Arua Hill – Nyariro Primary School ground, Koboko (3:00 PM)
- Wednesday, 26th January 2022: Five Stars Vs Tooro United – Works Playground, Entebbe (3:00 PM)
- Wednesday, 26th January 2022: Impala Hill Vs Proline – MTN Omondi Stadium, Lugogo (3:00 PM)
- Friday, 28th January 2022: Nsambya SC Vs Kyetume – MTN Omondi Stadium (1:00 PM)
- Friday, 28th January 2022: PCCP Vs Express – MTN Omondi Stadium (4:00 PM)
- Sunday, 30th January 2022: NEC Vs Admin – Bugolobi Coffee playground, Kampala (3:00 PM)
- Sunday, 30th January 2022: Mbale Heroes Vs Blacks Power – CRO Ground, Mbale (3:00 PM)
To be Communicated:
- Super Eagles Vs Sports Club Villa – Pece War Memorial Stadium, Gulu
- Kigezi Home Boyz Vs Vipers – Kabale Municipal Stadium
Cash Rewards:
- Winners: UGX 50M
- Runners Up: UGX 25M
- Semifinalists: UGX 12M
- Quarterfinalists: UGX 6M
- Round of 16: UGX 3M
- Round of 32: UGX 2M