Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) Competitions department has confirmed the dates and venues for Stanbic Uganda Cup round of 64 fixtures.

Matches will kick off on 18th January through to 30th January 2022 at various venues across the country with most games starting by 3:00 PM.

A selected few shall start by 1 PM in early kick off engagements where there is a double header at the MTN Omondi Stadium, Lugogo.

On Tuesday, 18th January 2022, there are four games on the menu; Rusekere Growers host Kataka at the Rusekere ground in Kabalore district.

In Northern Uganda, Heros entertain Gaddafi at the Akibua Stadium, Lira, Booma will face Nyamityobora at Masindi Stadium and Bundimasoli squares up with top tier side BUL at the Christ King playground, Nyahuka in Bundibungyo.

Kajjansi United is at home against MYDA at the Uganda Clays Playground on Wednesday, 19th January 2022

Wednesday, 19th January 2022 will see three matches; Seeta United against Tepa at the Paul Mukasa Primary School playground, Mukono, Kajjansi United against MYDA at the Uganda Clays, Kajjansi and Kiyinda Boys up against Wakiso Giants at the Ssaza ground in Mityana.

Double headers:

MTN Omondi Stadium, Lugogo in the heart of the capital city, Kampala will host two double headers at this stage.

The first double header comes on Friday, 21st January 2022.

Kireka Young hosts Kitara at 1 PM in the early kick off before Kampala regional side Kisugu United shall take on Uganda Premier League entity Busoga United at 4:00 PM.

The subsequent double header comes on Friday, 28th January 2022 with Nsambya hosting Kyetume – at 1:00 PM and then PCCP against Express at 4 PM.

Daniel Kayongo. communications director at Kansai Plascon drew Paidha United at home against Onduparaka in the all West Nile region affair. They face off on 23rd January 2022 at the Bar Okoro playground in Zombo district Credit: John Batanudde

Not yet decided:

The dates for two fixtures have not yet been decided.

These include; Super Eagles versus Sports Club Villa at Pece War Memorial Stadium, Gulu as well as Kigezi Home Boyz’s home contest against Vipers at the Kabale Municipal Stadium.

Both Sports Club Villa and Vipers have more than three players with the Uganda Cranes on the team that traveled to Turkey for the international build ups.

The Uganda Cup tournament is jointly sponsored by Stanbic Bank and paints gurus Kansai Plascon.

Daniel Kayongo and Nakiwala Kiyingi show off one of the jerseys that will be given to the regional and fourth division clubs at this stage Credit: John Batanudde

Round of 64:

Tuesday, 18 th January 2022: Rusekere Growers Vs Kataka – Rusekere ground, Kabalore (3:00 PM)

Rusekere Growers Vs Kataka – Rusekere ground, Kabalore (3:00 PM) Tuesday, 18 th January 2022: Heros Vs Gaddafi – Akibua Stadium, Lira (3:00 PM)

Heros Vs Gaddafi – Akibua Stadium, Lira (3:00 PM) Tuesday, 18 th January 2022 : Booma Vs Nyamityobora – Masindi Stadium, Masindi (3:00 PM)

: Booma Vs Nyamityobora – Masindi Stadium, Masindi (3:00 PM) Tuesday, 18 th January 2022: Bundimasoli Vs BUL – Christ King playground, Nyahuka – Bundibungyo (3:00 PM)

Bundimasoli Vs BUL – Christ King playground, Nyahuka – Bundibungyo (3:00 PM) Wednesday, 19 th January 2022 : Seeta United Vs Tepa – Paul Mukasa Primary School playground, Mukono (3:00 PM)

: Seeta United Vs Tepa – Paul Mukasa Primary School playground, Mukono (3:00 PM) Wednesday, 19 th January 2022: Kajjansi United Vs MYDA – Uganda Clays, Kajjansi (3:00 PM)

Kajjansi United Vs MYDA – Uganda Clays, Kajjansi (3:00 PM) Wednesday, 19 th January 2022: Kiyinda Boys Vs Wakiso Giants – Mityana Ssaza Ground

Kiyinda Boys Vs Wakiso Giants – Mityana Ssaza Ground Thursday, 20 th January 2022: Bushenyi Veterans Vs Police – Bushenyi Main Stadium

Bushenyi Veterans Vs Police – Bushenyi Main Stadium Friday, 21 st January 2022: Kireka Young Vs Kitara – MTN Omondi Stadium, Lugogo (1 PM)

Kireka Young Vs Kitara – MTN Omondi Stadium, Lugogo (1 PM) Friday, 21 st January 2022: Kisugu United Vs Busoga United – MTN Omondi Stadium (4:00 PM)

Kisugu United Vs Busoga United – MTN Omondi Stadium (4:00 PM) Friday, 21 st January 2022: Tawai Vs Ndejje University – Angwcidange Primary School playground, Dokolo (3:00 PM)

Tawai Vs Ndejje University – Angwcidange Primary School playground, Dokolo (3:00 PM) Friday, 21 st January 2022: Basere Vs Luweero United – Kaler playground, Ngora

Basere Vs Luweero United – Kaler playground, Ngora Saturday, 22 nd January 2022: Total Vs URA – Geya Primary School playground, Yumbe

Total Vs URA – Geya Primary School playground, Yumbe Saturday, 22 nd January 2022: Kalongo United Vs Adjumani Town Council – Kalongo Technical Institute ground, Agago

Kalongo United Vs Adjumani Town Council – Kalongo Technical Institute ground, Agago Sunday, 23 rd January 2022: Six O’clock Vs Mbarara City – Kizinda playground, Bushenyi

Six O’clock Vs Mbarara City – Kizinda playground, Bushenyi Sunday, 23 rd January 2022: Paidha United Vs Onduparaka – Barokoro ground, Zombo

Paidha United Vs Onduparaka – Barokoro ground, Zombo Sunday, 23 rd January 2022 : Busia United Vs KCCA – Madibira ground, Busia

: Busia United Vs KCCA – Madibira ground, Busia Monday, 24 th January 2022: Ateker Vs Lugazi Municipal – Soroti Stadium (3:00 PM)

Ateker Vs Lugazi Municipal – Soroti Stadium (3:00 PM) Monday, 24 th January 2022: Free Stars Vs Soltilo Bright Stars – Bishops Primary School ground, Mukono (3:00 PM)

Free Stars Vs Soltilo Bright Stars – Bishops Primary School ground, Mukono (3:00 PM) Monday, 24 th January 2022: Jinja North United Vs Maroons – St John Wakitaka ground, Jinja city

Jinja North United Vs Maroons – St John Wakitaka ground, Jinja city Monday, 24 th January 2022: Soroti Vs UPDF – Soroti Stadium

Soroti Vs UPDF – Soroti Stadium Tuesday, 25 th January 2022: Bujumbura Vs Paidha Black Angels – Kibanjwa ground, Hoima (3:00 PM)

Bujumbura Vs Paidha Black Angels – Kibanjwa ground, Hoima (3:00 PM) Tuesday, 25 th January 2022: Iganga Young Vs Calvary – Ssaza ground, Iganga

Iganga Young Vs Calvary – Ssaza ground, Iganga Wednesday, 26 th January 2022 : Tipsa Vs Arua Hill – Nyariro Primary School ground, Koboko (3:00 PM)

: Tipsa Vs Arua Hill – Nyariro Primary School ground, Koboko (3:00 PM) Wednesday, 26 th January 2022: Five Stars Vs Tooro United – Works Playground, Entebbe (3:00 PM)

Five Stars Vs Tooro United – Works Playground, Entebbe (3:00 PM) Wednesday, 26 th January 2022 : Impala Hill Vs Proline – MTN Omondi Stadium, Lugogo (3:00 PM)

: Impala Hill Vs Proline – MTN Omondi Stadium, Lugogo (3:00 PM) Friday, 28 th January 2022: Nsambya SC Vs Kyetume – MTN Omondi Stadium (1:00 PM)

Nsambya SC Vs Kyetume – MTN Omondi Stadium (1:00 PM) Friday, 28 th January 2022: PCCP Vs Express – MTN Omondi Stadium (4:00 PM)

PCCP Vs Express – MTN Omondi Stadium (4:00 PM) Sunday, 30 th January 2022: NEC Vs Admin – Bugolobi Coffee playground, Kampala (3:00 PM)

NEC Vs Admin – Bugolobi Coffee playground, Kampala (3:00 PM) Sunday, 30th January 2022: Mbale Heroes Vs Blacks Power – CRO Ground, Mbale (3:00 PM)

To be Communicated:

Super Eagles Vs Sports Club Villa – Pece War Memorial Stadium, Gulu

Kigezi Home Boyz Vs Vipers – Kabale Municipal Stadium

Aisha Nalule, the FUFA Competitions Director confirmed the dates and venues for the round of 64 stage in the 2021-2022 Stanbic Uganda Cup Credit: John Batanudde

