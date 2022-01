AFCON 2021 (Group B):

Malawi 2-1 Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe Senegal 0-0 Guinea

From a goal down, Malawi Flames beat Zimbabwe Warriors 2-1 in group B during the on-going AFCON 2021 finals at the Kouekong Stadium on Friday evening.

Hellings Frank “Gabadinho” Mhango scored a brace for Malawi to overturn Ishmael Wadi’s opener.

Wadi headed home the opening goal on 38 minutes after a great cross from the left by Onismor Bhasera.

Five minutes later, Mhango side-footed Francisco Madinga’s delivery on the left flank for the equalizer as either side returned to the dressing rooms for the mandatory half time recess tied at one goal apiece.

Mhango made it two with a chipped finish over goalkeeper Mhari following hesitation from Zimbabwe’s defence with two minutes to the half hour mark.

Zimbabwe players celebrate their opening goal against Malawi (Credit: CAF Media)

Malawi held onto the lead to record maximum points and keep their chances of qualifying to the round of 16 much alive.

Meanwhile, Senegal and Guinea got to four points apiece in group B following a non-scoring stalemate in Kouekong’s early kick-off.

The determinant games in this group will come on Tuesday, 18th January 2022 concurrently.

Malawi will face Senegal and already eliminated Zimbabwe shall play Guinea.

Team Line Ups:

Malawi XI: Kakhobwe, Sanudi, Chembezi, Mzava (Chaziya 27′), Muyaba (Chester 66′), J.Banda, Madinga (Petro 84′), Idana (Phiri 84′), Chirwa, Mhango, Mbulu (P.Banda 66′).

Zimbabwe XI: Mhari, Takwara, Teenage Hadebe, Bhasera, Madzongwe, Chimwemwe, Kangwa (Zemura 67′), Wadi (Mahachi 84′), Benyu, Knowledge Musona (Muskwe 78′), Kadewere.

All Fixtures:

Group A

9 January: Cameroon 2-1 Burkina Faso

Cameroon Burkina Faso 9 January: Ethiopia 0-1 Cape Verde

Ethiopia Cape Verde 13 January: Cameroon 4-1 Ethiopia

Cameroon Ethiopia 13 January: Cape Verde 0-1 Burkina Faso

Cape Verde Burkina Faso 17 January: Cape Verde Vs Cameroon

Cape Verde Vs Cameroon 17 January: Burkina Faso Vs Ethiopia

Group B:

10 January: Senegal 1-0 Zimbabwe

Senegal Zimbabwe 10 January: Guinea 1-0 Malawi

Guinea Malawi 14 January : Senegal 0-0 Guinea

: Senegal Guinea 14 January : Malawi 2-1 Zimbabwe

: Malawi Zimbabwe 18 January : Malawi Vs Senegal

: Malawi Vs Senegal 18 January: Zimbabwe Vs Guinea

Group C:

10 January: Morocco 1-0 Ghana

Morocco Ghana 10 January: Comoros 0-1 Gabon

Comoros Gabon 14 January: Morocco 2-0 Comoros

Morocco Comoros 14 January: Gabon Vs Ghana

Gabon Vs Ghana 18 January: Gabon Vs Morocco

Gabon Vs Morocco 18 January: Ghana Vs Comoros

Group D:

11 January : Nigeria 1-0 Egypt

: Nigeria Egypt 11 January: Sudan 0-0 Guinea-Bissau

Sudan Guinea-Bissau 15 January: Nigeria Vs Sudan

Nigeria Vs Sudan 15 January: Guinea-Bissau Vs Egypt

Guinea-Bissau Vs Egypt 19 January: Guinea-Bissau Vs Nigeria

Guinea-Bissau Vs Nigeria 19 January: Egypt Vs Sudan

Group E:

11 January: Algeria 0-0 Sierra Leone

Algeria Sierra Leone 12 January : Equatorial Guinea 0-1 Ivory Coast

: Equatorial Guinea Ivory Coast 15 January: Ivory Coast Vs Sierra Leone

Ivory Coast Vs Sierra Leone 15 January: Algeria Vs Equatorial Guinea

Algeria Vs Equatorial Guinea 19 January: Ivory Coast Vs Algeria

Ivory Coast Vs Algeria 19 January: Sierra Leone Vs Equatorial Guinea

Group F:

12 January : Tunisia 0-1 Mali

: Tunisia Mali 12 January: Mauritania 0-1 Gambia

Mauritania Gambia 16 January: Gambia Vs Mali

Gambia Vs Mali 16 January : Tunisia Vs Mauritania

: Tunisia Vs Mauritania 20 January : Gambia Vs Tunisia

: Gambia Vs Tunisia 20 January: Mali Vs Mauritania

Knockout schedule:

Round of 16:

23 January: Runner-up Group A Vs Runner-up Group C (1)

Runner-up Group A Vs Runner-up Group C (1) 23 January: Winner Group D Vs 3rd Group B/E/F (2)

Winner Group D Vs 3rd Group B/E/F (2) 24 January: Runner-up Group B Vs Runner-up Group F (5)

Runner-up Group B Vs Runner-up Group F (5) 24 January: Winner Group A Vs 3rd Group C/D/E (6)

Winner Group A Vs 3rd Group C/D/E (6) 25 January: Winner Group B Vs 3rd Group A/C/D (3)

Winner Group B Vs 3rd Group A/C/D (3) 25 January: Winner Group C Vs 3rd Group A/B/F (8)

Winner Group C Vs 3rd Group A/B/F (8) 26 January: Winner Group E Vs Runner-up Group D (7)

Winner Group E Vs Runner-up Group D (7) 26 January: Winner Group F Vs Runner-up Group E (4)

Quarter-finals:

29 January: Winners Rof16 1 Vs 2 (QF1)

Winners Rof16 1 Vs 2 (QF1) 29 January: Winners Rof16 5 Vs 6 (QF3)

Winners Rof16 5 Vs 6 (QF3) 30 January : Winners of Rof16 3 Vs 4 (QF2)

: Winners of Rof16 3 Vs 4 (QF2) 30 January: Winners of Rof16 7 Vs 8 (QF4)

Semi-final:

2 February: Winners of QF 1 Vs 2

Winners of QF 1 Vs 2 3 February: Winners of QF 3 Vs 4

Third-place play-off & Final

6 February