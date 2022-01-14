AFCON 2021 (Group B):

Senegal 0-0 Guinea

Guinea Malawi 2-1 Zimbabwe

Pre-tournament favorites Senegal were held to a non-scoring draw by Guinea in a 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) Group B duel at the Kouekong Stadium in Cameroon on Friday afternoon.

These two countries had a couple of goal scoring opportunities not utilized throughout the 90 minutes of the game.

Guinea had a brilliant start to the game and would have easily taken the lead on the half hour mark when Naby Keita set up Ilaix Moriba who laid for Joshua Guilavogui whose shot was saved by goalkeeper Seny Dieng.

The Lions of Terenga returned an improved entity in the second half.

PSG defender Abdou Diallo had a header saved by Guinea goalkeeper Aly Keita in the 56th minute.

Aly Keita also had a save to tame Mamadou Loum as Senegal pushed forward.

Naby Keita was named the man of the match as the two sides shared the spoils to make it four points apiece.

Meanwhile, Malawi recorded their first win in group B after recovering from a goal down to out-muscle Zimbabwe 2-1.

Orlando Pirates’ forward Hellings Frank “Gabadinho” Mhango scored a brace for Malawi to overturn Ishmael Wadi’s opener in the 38th minute.

Group B business will come to an end on Tuesday, 18th January 2022 with the two final pool games.

Malawi will face Senegal and already eliminated Zimbabwe shall play Guinea.

Team Line Ups:

Senega Xl: Dieng, Mbaye, P. Cisse, A.Diallo, Ciss, Kouyate, Loum, Sarr (Balde 90′), Sadio Mane, M.Thiam (Diallo 74′), Dia (Lopy 81′).

Guinea XI: Aly Keita (G.K), Sylla, Conte, Camara, Sow, Cisse, Naby Keita, Diawara (Konate 78′), Moriba (I.Conte 66′), Bayo, Guilavogui (M.Sylla 90′).

Team Line Ups:

All Fixtures:

Group A

9 January: Cameroon 2-1 Burkina Faso

Cameroon Burkina Faso 9 January: Ethiopia 0-1 Cape Verde

Ethiopia Cape Verde 13 January: Cameroon 4-1 Ethiopia

Cameroon Ethiopia 13 January: Cape Verde 0-1 Burkina Faso

Cape Verde Burkina Faso 17 January: Cape Verde Vs Cameroon

Cape Verde Vs Cameroon 17 January: Burkina Faso Vs Ethiopia

Group B:

10 January: Senegal 1-0 Zimbabwe

Senegal Zimbabwe 10 January: Guinea 1-0 Malawi

Guinea Malawi 14 January : Senegal 0-0 Guinea

: Senegal Guinea 14 January : Malawi 2-1 Zimbabwe

: Malawi Zimbabwe 18 January : Malawi Vs Senegal

: Malawi Vs Senegal 18 January: Zimbabwe Vs Guinea

Group C:

10 January: Morocco 1-0 Ghana

Morocco Ghana 10 January: Comoros 0-1 Gabon

Comoros Gabon 14 January: Morocco 2-0 Comoros

Morocco Comoros 14 January: Gabon 0-1 Ghana

Gabon Ghana 18 January: Gabon Vs Morocco

Gabon Vs Morocco 18 January: Ghana Vs Comoros

Group D:

11 January : Nigeria 1-0 Egypt

: Nigeria Egypt 11 January: Sudan 0-0 Guinea-Bissau

Sudan Guinea-Bissau 15 January: Nigeria Vs Sudan

Nigeria Vs Sudan 15 January: Guinea-Bissau Vs Egypt

Guinea-Bissau Vs Egypt 19 January: Guinea-Bissau Vs Nigeria

Guinea-Bissau Vs Nigeria 19 January: Egypt Vs Sudan

Group E:

11 January: Algeria 0-0 Sierra Leone

Algeria Sierra Leone 12 January : Equatorial Guinea 0-1 Ivory Coast

: Equatorial Guinea Ivory Coast 15 January: Ivory Coast Vs Sierra Leone

Ivory Coast Vs Sierra Leone 15 January: Algeria Vs Equatorial Guinea

Algeria Vs Equatorial Guinea 19 January: Ivory Coast Vs Algeria

Ivory Coast Vs Algeria 19 January: Sierra Leone Vs Equatorial Guinea

Group F:

12 January : Tunisia 0-1 Mali

: Tunisia Mali 12 January: Mauritania 0-1 Gambia

Mauritania Gambia 16 January: Gambia Vs Mali

Gambia Vs Mali 16 January : Tunisia Vs Mauritania

: Tunisia Vs Mauritania 20 January : Gambia Vs Tunisia

: Gambia Vs Tunisia 20 January: Mali Vs Mauritania

Knockout schedule:

Round of 16:

23 January: Runner-up Group A Vs Runner-up Group C (1)

Runner-up Group A Vs Runner-up Group C (1) 23 January: Winner Group D Vs 3rd Group B/E/F (2)

Winner Group D Vs 3rd Group B/E/F (2) 24 January: Runner-up Group B Vs Runner-up Group F (5)

Runner-up Group B Vs Runner-up Group F (5) 24 January: Winner Group A Vs 3rd Group C/D/E (6)

Winner Group A Vs 3rd Group C/D/E (6) 25 January: Winner Group B Vs 3rd Group A/C/D (3)

Winner Group B Vs 3rd Group A/C/D (3) 25 January: Winner Group C Vs 3rd Group A/B/F (8)

Winner Group C Vs 3rd Group A/B/F (8) 26 January: Winner Group E Vs Runner-up Group D (7)

Winner Group E Vs Runner-up Group D (7) 26 January: Winner Group F Vs Runner-up Group E (4)

Quarter-finals:

29 January: Winners Rof16 1 Vs 2 (QF1)

Winners Rof16 1 Vs 2 (QF1) 29 January: Winners Rof16 5 Vs 6 (QF3)

Winners Rof16 5 Vs 6 (QF3) 30 January : Winners of Rof16 3 Vs 4 (QF2)

: Winners of Rof16 3 Vs 4 (QF2) 30 January: Winners of Rof16 7 Vs 8 (QF4)

Semi-final:

2 February: Winners of QF 1 Vs 2

Winners of QF 1 Vs 2 3 February: Winners of QF 3 Vs 4

Third-place play-off & Final

6 February