AFCON 2021 (Group B):
- Senegal 0-0 Guinea
- Malawi 2-1 Zimbabwe
Pre-tournament favorites Senegal were held to a non-scoring draw by Guinea in a 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) Group B duel at the Kouekong Stadium in Cameroon on Friday afternoon.
These two countries had a couple of goal scoring opportunities not utilized throughout the 90 minutes of the game.
Guinea had a brilliant start to the game and would have easily taken the lead on the half hour mark when Naby Keita set up Ilaix Moriba who laid for Joshua Guilavogui whose shot was saved by goalkeeper Seny Dieng.
The Lions of Terenga returned an improved entity in the second half.
PSG defender Abdou Diallo had a header saved by Guinea goalkeeper Aly Keita in the 56th minute.
Aly Keita also had a save to tame Mamadou Loum as Senegal pushed forward.
Naby Keita was named the man of the match as the two sides shared the spoils to make it four points apiece.
Meanwhile, Malawi recorded their first win in group B after recovering from a goal down to out-muscle Zimbabwe 2-1.
Orlando Pirates’ forward Hellings Frank “Gabadinho” Mhango scored a brace for Malawi to overturn Ishmael Wadi’s opener in the 38th minute.
Group B business will come to an end on Tuesday, 18th January 2022 with the two final pool games.
Malawi will face Senegal and already eliminated Zimbabwe shall play Guinea.
Team Line Ups:
Senega Xl: Dieng, Mbaye, P. Cisse, A.Diallo, Ciss, Kouyate, Loum, Sarr (Balde 90′), Sadio Mane, M.Thiam (Diallo 74′), Dia (Lopy 81′).
Guinea XI: Aly Keita (G.K), Sylla, Conte, Camara, Sow, Cisse, Naby Keita, Diawara (Konate 78′), Moriba (I.Conte 66′), Bayo, Guilavogui (M.Sylla 90′).
All Fixtures:
Group A
- 9 January: Cameroon 2-1 Burkina Faso
- 9 January: Ethiopia 0-1 Cape Verde
- 13 January: Cameroon 4-1 Ethiopia
- 13 January: Cape Verde 0-1 Burkina Faso
- 17 January: Cape Verde Vs Cameroon
- 17 January: Burkina Faso Vs Ethiopia
Group B:
- 10 January: Senegal 1-0 Zimbabwe
- 10 January: Guinea 1-0 Malawi
- 14 January: Senegal 0-0 Guinea
- 14 January: Malawi 2-1 Zimbabwe
- 18 January: Malawi Vs Senegal
- 18 January: Zimbabwe Vs Guinea
Group C:
- 10 January: Morocco 1-0 Ghana
- 10 January: Comoros 0-1 Gabon
- 14 January: Morocco 2-0 Comoros
- 14 January: Gabon 0-1 Ghana
- 18 January: Gabon Vs Morocco
- 18 January: Ghana Vs Comoros
Group D:
- 11 January: Nigeria 1-0 Egypt
- 11 January: Sudan 0-0 Guinea-Bissau
- 15 January: Nigeria Vs Sudan
- 15 January: Guinea-Bissau Vs Egypt
- 19 January: Guinea-Bissau Vs Nigeria
- 19 January: Egypt Vs Sudan
Group E:
- 11 January: Algeria 0-0 Sierra Leone
- 12 January: Equatorial Guinea 0-1 Ivory Coast
- 15 January: Ivory Coast Vs Sierra Leone
- 15 January: Algeria Vs Equatorial Guinea
- 19 January: Ivory Coast Vs Algeria
- 19 January: Sierra Leone Vs Equatorial Guinea
Group F:
- 12 January: Tunisia 0-1 Mali
- 12 January: Mauritania 0-1 Gambia
- 16 January: Gambia Vs Mali
- 16 January: Tunisia Vs Mauritania
- 20 January: Gambia Vs Tunisia
- 20 January: Mali Vs Mauritania
Knockout schedule:
Round of 16:
- 23 January: Runner-up Group A Vs Runner-up Group C (1)
- 23 January: Winner Group D Vs 3rd Group B/E/F (2)
- 24 January: Runner-up Group B Vs Runner-up Group F (5)
- 24 January: Winner Group A Vs 3rd Group C/D/E (6)
- 25 January: Winner Group B Vs 3rd Group A/C/D (3)
- 25 January: Winner Group C Vs 3rd Group A/B/F (8)
- 26 January: Winner Group E Vs Runner-up Group D (7)
- 26 January: Winner Group F Vs Runner-up Group E (4)
Quarter-finals:
- 29 January: Winners Rof16 1 Vs 2 (QF1)
- 29 January: Winners Rof16 5 Vs 6 (QF3)
- 30 January: Winners of Rof16 3 Vs 4 (QF2)
- 30 January: Winners of Rof16 7 Vs 8 (QF4)
Semi-final:
- 2 February: Winners of QF 1 Vs 2
- 3 February: Winners of QF 3 Vs 4
Third-place play-off & Final
6 February