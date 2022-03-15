The Pearl of Africa Uganda rally; the third round of the African Rally Championship has been officially launched.

The event is due May 6-8.

As the event returns after two years of no organization because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Clerk of Course has warned that fans will play a key role in the future of the event as an African round.

“This year’s Pearl is anticipated to attract lots of foreign crews since it is the third round of the championship. Thus it is an important event in the championship,” says the Clerk of Course, David Mayanja.

“This event is on last card. FIA told us if we don’t adhere to safety, we don’t prove ourselves then it will be the last time to see Pearl in Uganda.

“So we urge all the fans out there to be disciplined. And we have decided to work with some of the fans group out there to be on board during the organization,” he added.

Uganda hosts thousands of fans at rally events. Often time, the fans have been a major safety concern.

FMU president Dipu Ruparelia and Vivo Energy managing director Johan Globbelaar after signing the partnership.

At the launch, Vivo Energy Uganda announced its support for the event with yet another sponsorship boost towards the success of the event.

“I would like to announce the sponsorship of 250 million towards the 2022 Shell V-Power Pearl of Africa Rally,” announced the Vivo Energy Managing director Johan Globbelaar.

“We are happy to see the return of the pearl of Africa rally which was unable to take place in the last two years due to the pandemic which resulted in halting sporting events.

“So the first thing through our product V-Power is to show our commitment towards the event like we have done for the last five years,” he added.

The sponsorship comes in both cash and in products that will be used during the event.

Gen. Katumba Wamala

The Minister of Works and Transport General Katumba Wamala; who was the Chief Guest at the launch applauded Vivo Energy and FMU partnership towards uplifting the sport.

“I would like to appreciate Vivo Energy for vitalizing one of our most prestigious events in the country. I also want to congratulate you on the partnership.

“For safety, you need to involve a full presentation of the police from the start and move along with them than having them at the last time.

“Many Ugandans are looking forward to this event since they have been locked down for a long time e. So extra care should be taken,” he added.

Pearl of Africa Rally will have three stages repeated three times in the Metha Sugar Plantation in Lugazi.