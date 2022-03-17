Sunday, March 20

Ceylon Lions vs. Wanderers – Serenity Oval, Kamengo 10am

Veteran Frank Nsubuga has joined Wanderers from Aziz Damani and he will be available for selection when the Wanderers visit Ceylon Lions on Sunday in Kamengo.

The top-of-the-table clash will be the first league game at the Serenity Oval Kamengo as the two unbeaten sides faceoff. The Serenity Oval in Kamengo was developed by Ruwan Jayaratne who is the proprietor of Ceylon Lions Cricket Club.

Nsubuga was one of the players who were released by Aziz Damani after the league management enforced the only four national team players per club rule. He will join his comrade from Aziz Damani Brian Masaba at Wanderers and his experience should count for something on the day.

Frank Nsubuga returns to a club he started playing cricket and he reunites with one of his idols Sam Walusimbi who is the coach of Wanderers.

Ceylon Lions have won both their games this season against Challengers and ACC while Wanderers have defeated ACC and SKLPS. However, this is the first real test for Wanderers as they take on a side with a very strong lineup that includes the likes of Deus Muhumuza, Shahzad Kamal, and David Wabwire who all have national team experience.

Abu Seguya, the captain for Wanderers, has been in prolific form with the bat and he will need to contribute with the blade if Wanderers want to stay top of the table.

The difference in the game could be the fitness levels of either side as both sides have a number of players who are working-class, therefore their level of fitness will be tested by the magnitude of the game.