

Yasin Nasser continues to spread his wings wider as he seeks to secure honours in different motor rallying communities. And now he is heading home to Tanzania.

With his co-driver Ali Katumba, the crew announced their intent to compete for the 2022 Tanzania National Rally Championship which kicks off this weekend in Morogoro.

“Tanzania is home and it is the base for my sponsors, Moil Limited. We had options of either taking on Kenya Rally Championship and ARC for this season. But the sponsors and crew decided we do the Tanzanian championship,” explained Nasser.

“Having two cars has made this possible. So one GVB will be based in Tanzania while the other for selected Ugandan rallies and ARC,” he added.

The two GVBs; R4 and a Group N which will take on Tanzania Credit: John Batanudde

Nasser and Katumba head to Tanzania already as champions in Uganda and reigning African champions in ARC2.

“We can’t be so sure of the Tanzania title yet. All championships have different dynamics. But we shall go do our thing to compete and fulfill the feeling of driving a full season home,” he says.

Nasser commenced his rallying career in Tanzania with the 2015 Tanzania round of the ARC. He later put focus to the Uganda championship which he eventually won in 2019.

Ali Katumba and Yasin Nasser.

He has participated in six events in Tanzania before with five being the ARC rounds. His best finish in the country came last year when he registered a third position overall.

“All our trips to Tanzania have been characterized with some challenges. There is even a rally we did only 5km and we dropped out.

“As we take on the full season. We shall take it slow as we get into the full dynamics. The most important thing is finishing all the events as they come,” he said.

Nasser and Katumba will take on seven stages covering total competitive distance of 98.42kilometres.