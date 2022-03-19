The 2021-2022 Uganda Premier League has taken a dramatic twist at the final bend.

Current table leaders Vipers Sports Club have benefited from a board room decision.

The Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) competitions disciplinary panel constituting of Deo Mutabazi, Robert Sserunjoji and George Kabwimukya ruled in favour of Vipers Sports Club winning a petition over Tooro United.

The decision CDP No.10 of 2022 was ruled in favour of Vipers after Tooro United filed an ineligible player shirt No. 26 Ronald Kayondo in match no. 157 Tooro United against Vipers played on 11th March 2022 at the Buhinga Stadium in Fort Portal city.

Ronald Kayondo (right) takes on Vipers’ Milton Karisa. Kayondo is the center of contravesy

Vipers had initially lost this match 1-0, courtesy of Mark Nsubuga’s goal in the closing moments of the game.

Kayondo was fielded against Vipers, and he was supposed to have been rested having being booked in the matches against Onduparaka, Sports Club Villa and Onduparaka again.

Tooro United now has just 9 points from 21 points and the relegation monster is surely biting any time soon.

Legal framework

The FUFA Competitions Rules: –

Article 30(9) provides that a player who accumulates three (3) bookings in a league format and mixed format competition shall automatically become an ineligible player for the next one physically played match.

Article 30 (15) Provides that the player shall remain ineligible for the match (es) until a suspension as stipulated above is served.

Article 19(19) provides that a club that fields an ineligible player shall lose the match by forfeiture to the opposing team.

The ruling means Vipers is awarded three points and three points as they extend their grip on the summit of the Uganda Premier League to 49 points.