Stanbic Uganda Cup 2021-2022 (Round of 16):

Saturday, 19th March 2022 Results:

Booma 2-0 TIPSA

TIPSA Vipers 3-0 Kataka

Kitara regional side Booma Football Club advanced to the quarter finals of the 2021-2022 Stanbic Uganda Cup.

This happened after a 2-0 home win over West Nile fourth division club TIPSA at the Masindi Municipal Stadium on Saturday, March 19, 2022.

A goal in each half from Ali Ashraf and Clinton Assimwe inspired the club coached by Fred Alinaitwe to the quarter final stage.

Booma against TIPSA

Ashraf opened the scoring business in the 38th minute and the second goal arrived with 12 minutes to play via Assimwe.

There were three cautions in the game to Booma’s goalkeeper Francis Anguzu as well as the TIPSA duo of Al-Muhammed Bin Ouma and Allan Museveni.

TIPSA goalkeeper and captain William Nikombu turned into a forward during the closing stages of the game with Joshua Komori taking over the goal posts.

Booma fans in happy mood at Masindi Municipal Stadium

Booma in action against TIPSA at the Masindi Municipal Stadium during the Stanbic Uganda Cup

Booma skipped past Nyamityobora 3-0 during the round of 64 courtesy of Assimwe’s hat-trick and also won 1-0 past Kajjansi United during the subsequent round.

Meanwhile, cup holders Vipers Sports Club also progressed to the quarter finals with a 3-0 home win over second tier club Kataka at the St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende.

Yunus Sentamu as well as second half substitutes Allan Kayiwa (a make shift right back) and Paul Mucureezi gave the hosts this third victory in the campaign.

Vipers had also won 2-1 over Kigezi Home Boyz and 3-0 against Kalongo United at the round of 64 and 32 respectively.

Other Games:

The round of 16 continues on Sunday, 20th March 2022 with two matches.

Police entertains third tier side Mbale Heroes at the MTN Omondi Stadium, Lugogo in Kampala city.

At the Kakyeka Stadium in Mbarara city, Uganda Premier League entity Mbarara City shall take on Eastern regional side Iganga Young.

The winner of the Uganda Cup earns a ticket to represent the country at the CAF Confederation Cup.

Other games:

Sunday 20th March:

Police Vs Mbale Heroes – MTN Omondi Stadium, Lugogo

Mbarara City Vs Iganga Young – Kakyeka Stadium, Mbarara

Monday 21st March:

Wakiso Giants Vs UPDF – Kabaka Kyabaggu Stadium, Wakiso

Tuesday 22nd March:

Soltilo Bright Stars Vs BUL – Kavumba Recreational Stadium, Wakiso

Express Vs Villa (Round of 32) – Mutesa II Wankulukuku Stadium

Wednesday 23rd March:

Maroons Vs Ndejje University – Prisons Stadium, Luzira – Kampala

Sunday 3rd April: